ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Aqua Security Acquires Argon, The Leader In Software Supply Chain Security

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAqua’s cloud native application protection platform becomes the only solution that protects cloud applications, their code, and their CI/CD infrastructure. Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, announced the acquisition of Argon, a pioneer in software supply chain security. Argon and Aqua now offer the industry’s first solution to...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Cloudastructure Continues Expansion With Addition Of Veteran CFO

Cloudastructure, the first Silicon Valley cloud-based surveillance company, announced the addition of Greg Smitherman to its team as the new Chief Financial Officer to focus on scaling the company’s growth through investments and acquisitions. “We are thrilled to add Greg to our team at Cloudastructure as we continue our growth...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Atos Expands The Scope Of Its Security Operations Centers And launches “Managed Detection And Response For Media”

Atos announces the launch of a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity service for the media and entertainment industry, addressing media and video content piracy and protecting organizations against targeted cyber threats. As media companies play a vital role in forming a public outlook, their high-quality content makes them...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Ubyon Demonstrates Industry’s First Identity-Asserted Access Service On AWS Cloud WAN

Enables enterprises to build secure, global cloud networks in minutes. Ubyon, a Silicon Valley startup, demonstrated a new enterprise cloud access solution as a Platinum launch partner of the AWS Cloud WAN service announced at AWS re:Invent hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Ubyon’s identity-asserted access service is part of its broader vision to secure users, applications, and clouds in the modern cloud-first enterprise. The service works with the AWS Cloud WAN service to allow for a transparent, yet secure way to easily connect users to applications and clouds.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Argon#Software Build#Supply Chain Security#Ci#Aqua Security#Cnapp#Sdlc#Co Founder#Solarwinds
aithority.com

Scalefusion Now Offers On-Premise Connector For Microsoft Active Directory

ProMobi Technologies announced that Scalefusion, its leading mobile device management solution now offers the ‘On-premise Connector’ to enable access to an organization’s on-premise resources such as Microsoft Active Directory. With Scalefusion On-premise Connector (OPC), IT admins can create secure and encrypted connections between the Scalefusion dashboard and an organization’s on-premise...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Prosimo And AWS Deliver Innovative New Services To Simplify Cloud Networking

Integration with New AWS Services Simplify Cross-Region Connectivity on AWS and Management of Hybrid Architectures. Prosimo announces a strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver new cloud networking capabilities that simplify multi-cloud and hybrid architectures. Prosimo AXI platform with AWS Cloud WAN enables customers to build an elastic...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Deloitte Agrees To Acquire The Business Of BIAS Corporation, A Leader In The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Market

Acquisition extends Deloitte’s ability to deliver end-to-end cloud transformation services and cloud migration services for Oracle Solutions. Deloitte has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of BIAS, a cloud consulting firm that is a leader in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) market with experienced cloud professionals based in the United States and India. Founded in 2000, BIAS capabilities focus on advise, implement and operate services for cloud infrastructure, database, middleware, applications, analytics and security.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Placer.ai Launches API To Seamlessly Integrate Data Into Any Third-Party Application

Placer API allows customers to enrich, filter, or aggregate the data to support their specific business needs and automate insight delivery. Placer.ai, the leader in location analytics and foot traffic data, announced the launch of its new API. Placer API is a fully featured REST API that is easy to integrate and offers support in a variety of different coding languages. Placer API enables developers and analysts to send requests that return a range of Placer.ai data and insights into executive and customer dashboards, internal reporting, predictive and competitive analysis tools and more.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
aithority.com

A Growing Reliance On Data Necessitates Comprehensive Digital Storage Solutions

Technology often allows corporations to reduce costs at scale. For example, cloud computing and cloud data warehouses provide an opportunity to get rid of physical infrastructure. In addition, such solutions provide numerous benefits including instantaneous scalability, performance guarantees, failover support, declining pricing and specialized expertise. The technology is also designed to grow with the business; therefore, storage capacity is automatically scaled up as the user nears its limit. Generally, the cloud data warehouse market is driven by a rising usage of the internet of things and cloud computing, as well as rising demand for data extraction through online analytical processing and massive parallel processing. Overall, the cloud data warehouse market is projected to reach USD 39.1 Billion by 2026 while growing at a CAGR of 31.4% during 2021-2026. TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG), Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY), Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC), Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT)
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Place Announces Suite Of Revenue Management Features For SaaS Companies

New Features Provide Much-Needed Flexibility, Automation, and Data Connectivity. Place, maker of the agile finance platform built for the entire company, announces the general availability from of new features aimed at helping early-stage SaaS companies erase the barriers and complexity between revenue and finance. With these new features, Place enables...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Picsart To Acquire Computer Vision And AI Company DeepCraft

As video editing surges on the creator platform, the boutique firm will help accelerate Picsart’s video offering through AI and image processing. Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, announced that it is acquiring the research and development company DeepCraft for an undisclosed sum.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CyCognito Secures $100M To Accelerate Next Evolution Of Attack Surface Management

Company gives Fortune 500 companies including Colgate-Palmolive, Tesco and Scientific Games Corporation full visibility and context into risk to preempt potential attacks. CyCognito announced it has raised a $100 million Series C funding round led by The Westly Group—just 3.5 years after the company was founded in 2017. New investors Thomvest Ventures and The Heritage Group joined the round alongside existing investors Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sorenson Ventures and UpWest. This new financing round brings the company’s total amount raised to $153 million.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Privacy Dynamics Launches One-Click De-Identification Tool, Eliminating Data Privacy And Disclosure Risks Within Minutes

Startup secures $4M in seed funding, led by Root Ventures to revolutionize how organizations handle data. Privacy Dynamics, a startup that simplifies ethical and responsible use of data, launched a SaaS application that can anonymize thousands of records per second with the click of a button. Privacy Dynamics saves data and analytics teams valuable time while also ensuring organizations pull compliant, accurate information from a central data warehouse.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

QPR Delivers Enterprise Architecture And Data Management Modeling Service Solutions As Saas To Istekki LIC

Istekki LLC, a Finnish service integrator for health and social services organizations and municipalities, has chosen QPR as their service provider for the management, modeling, and planning of enterprise architecture and information management. The agreement period is four years and Istekki has estimated the total value of the agreement for the said period to be approximately EUR 1.6 million. The customer has an additional option to extend the agreement for up to four years. Under the upcoming agreement, the customer has no minimum purchase commitment. This procurement decision is final at the end of the 14-day appeal period mandated by the Act on Public Procurement.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CoasterStone Soaks Up The Benefits Of Brightpearl’s Retail Operating Solution

Popular coaster brand, CoasterStone is the latest e-commerce retailer to retire their dated ERP and raise a glass to Brightpearl’s cutting-edge retail operating system. With Brightpearl on board, the popular Indiana-based brand can focus on huge online growth as they benefit from a best-in-class range of retail-focused features, including Brightpearl’s powerful Automation Engine, intuitive Demand Planner, and advanced reporting and accounting functionality.
RETAIL
aithority.com

Aruba Extends Network Segmentation Into The Cloud Through Integration With AWS Cloud WAN

Customers can now extend network segmentation end-to-end across the LAN, SD-WAN fabric and cloud, while leveraging the AWS Global Network to improve security and reduce operational complexity and costs. Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced Aruba SD-WAN support and integration with Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) new AWS Cloud WAN,...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Gong Unveils Centralized Platform For Revenue Teams

Company launches the Gong Reality Platform including new products and ecosystem integrations to drive productivity and effectiveness for revenue professionals. Gong, the revenue intelligence pioneer leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams, previewed new products and ecosystem integrations that solidify its status as the platform for revenue teams. The company will introduce new products in 2022 including Gong Assist™ for increased productivity through automated task management and Reality-Based Forecasting for more streamlined forecasting. Gong also introduced Gong Collective for more robust insights based on data from other critical revenue systems.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

AWS Announces AWS Amplify Studio

New visual development environment for creating rich user interfaces extends AWS Amplify to make it easier for developers to create fully customizable web applications with minimal coding. Rivian, QsrSoft, and Xerris among customers and partners using AWS Amplify Studio. AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

TW Electronics Chooses Nowi As A Technology Partner To Develop Remote Controls With Unlimited Battery Life

TW Electronics announces that it is working with Nowi’s energy harvesting power management solution to power its TV remote controls, as an option to conventional disposable batteries. By integrating Nowi’s cost-efficient NH2 Power Management IC its TV remote controls, TW Electronics commits to a more sustainable and user-friendly design, enabling...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy