ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Context Therapeutics raises $31.25M in private placement

By Mamta Mayani
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) has entered into securities purchase agreements of 5M shares of common stock together with...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Sierra Oncology announces stock options to six new employees

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) granted stock options to six new employees as approved by the Compensation Committee of the company's board. In total, the employees received options to purchase 39K shares of Sierra's common stock; options have an exercise price of $23.28/share. The options will vest and become exercisable as to...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

UroGen pharma reports inducement grant to 13 new employees

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) granted 13 new employees inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”) in connection with their employment with UroGen. Up to 53,000 shares of UroGen’s common stock are issuable upon the vesting and settlement of the RSUs. The RSUs will vest equally over three years, with one third of the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Therapeutics#Cntx
Seeking Alpha

IsoPlexis extends losses to reach a post IPO-low

The shares of the Life sciences company, IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO -12.8%) have continued the losing streak for the fifth consecutive session to reach the lowest level since its IPO about two months ago. IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) shares crashed when the company made its public debut in early October, targeting $125M in...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Osisko Mining rallies on C$154M private placement news

Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF +3.3%) surges after announcing a C$154M private placement in a convertible senior unsecured debenture with Australia's Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF). Osisko says the proceeds of the debenture will be used for the advancement of its Windfall project and for general corporate purposes. National Bank analyst Don DeMarco...
METAL MINING
aithority.com

ISpecimen Inc. Announces $21 Million Private Placement

ISpecimen Inc. an online marketplace for human biospecimens, announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for a private placement with three accredited investors for the sale of 1,749,999 shares of common stock of iSpecimen together with warrants to purchase 1,312,500 shares of common stock (“Warrants”), which will result in gross proceeds to iSpecimen of approximately $21.0 million, before deducting placement offering expenses. Each share of common stock and accompanying three-quarters of one Warrant are being sold at a combined offering price of $12.00. The detachable Warrants have a five and one-half year term and an exercise price of $13.00 per share. This private placement is expected to close on December 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
mining.com

White Gold stock surges as Agnico ups stake in private placement

White Gold (TSXV: WGO) has arranged a non-brokered private placement of flow-through and “normal” common shares to raise gross proceeds of C$9 million ($7m). The flow-through shares will be issued in two tranches at different prices: C$0.98 per share under the first tranche and C$0.80 per share under the second. The common shares will be priced at C$0.70 each.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

AdaptHealth rises after insiders buy shares worth ~$1M

AdaptHealth (AHCO +5.6%) is trading higher after CEO Stephen Griggs and CFO Jason Clemens purchased 51,300 shares of the company, worth ~$1M. The shares were purchased at $19.35 - $19.77 between Nov. 30 and Dec. 01, 2021. Related SEC filings: Form 4, Form 4. A look at AdaptHealth's ownership composition:
STOCKS
TechCrunch

ThreeFlow raises $45M to scale its employee benefits placement software

The Chicago-based company, formerly known as WatchTower, raised $8 million for its Series A round in January 2021. The latest round brings its total venture funding to $53 million since its founding in 2015. Since the Series A, the company has grown from roughly 20 to 84 employees and hired...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Asset Class Scoreboard: November 2021

Well, things certainly took an interesting turn in November, with most asset classes squarely in the red after a post-Thanksgiving Black Friday sell-off and failed to bounce on the last two days. Well, things certainly took an interesting turn in November, with most asset classes squarely in the red after...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

DocuSign: More Upbeat, Not Compelled Yet After This Re-Set

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) deserves a much-needed update on a dated investment thesis, after my former take on the name dates back to September 2019, ahead of the pandemic and related to those trends induced by this situation. At that time, I wondered where I could sign up for solid growth, with...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

TG Therapeutics Debacle: I Am Doubling Down

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) has an approved P13K delta inhibitor drug called umbralisib, branded ukoniq, approved for two indications:. Relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen. Relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least three prior lines of systemic...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: December Has A Quiet Start With No IPOs

The start of December was marked with a quiet week. The start of December was marked with a quiet week. While there were no IPOs, SPACs remained active, with 12 blank check IPOs raising $2.3 billion. The pace of new filers also slowed heading into the final stretch of 2021, with just one IPO and six SPACs submitting initial filings.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

TaskUs leads list of IPO stocks set to see lockup expirations this week

Popular digital-outsourcing firm TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) leads the list of about a half-dozen recent IPOs that will see their lockup expirations expire this week. Lockup expirations mark the first time that insiders, institutional investors and others who bought stocks at IPO or pre-IPO prices can sell their shares on the open market following a company’s initial public offering. The expirations often drive stocks’ prices down if insiders sell their shares, or can send a stock higher if they don’t.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Tracking Dan Loeb's Third Point Portfolio - Q3 2021 Update

Dan Loeb's 13F portfolio value increased from $17.08B to $18.32B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 126 to 113. This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Dan Loeb’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Third Point’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/15/2021. Please visit our Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2021.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy