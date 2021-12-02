ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

L&T, Goldman-backed ReNew tie up for green hydrogen projects in India

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) said on Thursday it will jointly own and operate green hydrogen projects with Goldman Sachs-backed green energy producer ReNew Power.

The partnership between L&T and the renewable energy company is the latest big-ticket entry into the green hydrogen production space in India, following announcements of ambitious plans by Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, two of Asia's richest men.

Person
Mukesh Ambani
Person
Gautam Adani
#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Production#Green Energy#L T#Indian#Larsen Toubro#Renew Power
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

