Machine Learning is a subset of artificial intelligence that uses algorithms to accomplish tasks and result in the desired output. Machine learning is a model that uses data sets within machines to learn and categorize them. It does not necessarily need to be constantly programmed by a human and often uses an algorithm that can detect patterns within a computer and database. Machine Learning systems are known to be opaque and difficult to debug, which in application causes many problems and contributes to the time that it takes for an algorithm to work in the desired way.

