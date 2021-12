Orphan drugs are used to diagnose, prevent, or treat life-threatening or very serious diseases or disorders that are rare. There are no adequate drugs for the treatment of rare diseases such as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), Huntington’s disease, muscular dystrophy, Tourette syndrome, and myoclonus, and thus, they are treated by orphan drugs. Orphan drugs are developed for public health needs. Orphan diseases appear in patient populations representing 6-8% of the global population. Symptoms of some orphan diseases may appear at birth or in childhood.

