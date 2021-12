The Jurassic franchise has always maintained a direct link to the past. Like, the distant, distant past. The first movie came up with an ingenious way to transport dinosaur DNA to present day so that sketchy scientists could manipulate to create the most dangerous park mankind has ever seen. The franchise continues next year with Jurassic World: Dominion, and a new Prologue video gives us a hint where these predators came from… and what kind of damage they will be able to bring when they are unleashed into our society. The dinos have officially left the island, and we will never be the same.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO