UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) – Even with the threat of fines of up to $5,000, it appears that one of California’s most iconic fast food chain restaurants, In-N-Out Burger, remains defiant as enforcement of the city’s mandate that customers’ proof of vaccination be confirmed for indoor dining goes into effect. CBSLA’s political reporter Tom Wait visited In-N-Outs across the city Tuesday night and found that it was business as usual, despite the fact that burger chain could face fines. Nov. 30, 2021 At no point, during any of the visits to five different locations, was Wait ever asked to show proof of vaccination, not...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO