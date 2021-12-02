ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Thursday Night Pix - 5 BIG/1 Small plays!

 3 days ago

Wow, what a night! I definitely took a hit, so apologies to anyone who followed the plays last night. Let's get back those dollars tonight. Both teams that were sitting rested at home while their opponent played the night before, lost. But it happens, you have to continue to play the...

NHL

Eichel skating after neck surgery for Golden Knights

Center had disk replacement Nov. 12 following trade from Sabres. Jack Eichel is skating less than three weeks after having neck surgery, according to an Instagram post by Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights center had an artificial disk replacement (ADR) surgery Nov. 12, a procedure that...
NHL
Friday Pix - 9 total plays!! Goalie info up!! Tons of info!!

YTD 94-68-2 +23.30 Units(season high) Good to be back after having today off with no NHL games. We had another profitable night on Wednesday, but still miffed that Winnipeg failed us on the road in CLB. We have 13 games on Friday, with 5-afternoon games, so make sure you get your plays in on time! Game notes below for another big card. I will post my afternoon plays now and be back later with my evening plays. I will update goalie info throughout the day too!
NHL
Sunday Pix - 4 Plays!! Goalie info updated/first 2 games winners!!!

Well, last night was one of those nights where I had a hunch on a few games and I should've listened to my theories and played them. Chris Dreiger played lights out against his former and got Seattle the win as they caught Florida off the Caps game. I had this weird feeling about the Flames off a break and the Jets desperate for a win, low and behold the Jets pulled it out, and went I played the Flames. I thought about it too much, won't do that again, I hope! I never saw the Habs pulling out a win but Pitt had a letdown after wanting to beat NYI and then the Pens started their backup goaltender It all set up well and I ignored the info. So as they say, you gotta learn from your mistakes and use it next time in your favour. We have a small 6 game card today with a couple of afternoon games. My analysis is below and I will post goalie info when I am able to throughout the day.
NHL
Quick Hits: Flyers Daily, Practice Day, Phantoms, Flyers Alumni

1) After an off-day on Monday, the Flyers return to practice today at the FTC in Voorhees. With the postponement of Tuesday's home game against the New York Islanders, the Flyers will return to game action on Wednesday when they visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Thereafter, the Flyers will complete their three-game season series with two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: NHL Stats, Standings and News Updates

The Toronto Maple Leafs put their second five game streak of the season on the line last night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but this was written ahead of the game, so please note that all stats and standings are up to date as of last night. Other than the Toronto...
NHL
G20- Music City; PLUS Holiday Weekend Recap Plus Blues Domination

Starting off here on this early crisp Cyber Monday holiday... Fans! We are a quarter of the way through the season already. If you’re looking for more content aside the almost daily blog follow me on Twitter @ZakMacBuzz for all the latest from me. Also... Working on the wrap up...
NHL
Preds Make Trade; Columbus Visits Nashville

Preds have acquired Kole Sherwood from Ottawa for future considerations. Sherwood is 24 years old and has only 11 NHL games under this belt. He's young and with size at 6'1", 212lbs. Cannot say I know much, if anything about this player off the top of my head but it is a move the Preds have made nonetheless. He's a Columbus, OH native having played for the Ohio Blue Jackets AAA program, so maybe I played against him back in the day. Funny enough, the Preds play the bigger Blue Jackets tonight.
NHL
FLA vs WSH, Brunette

The Panthers look to bounce back tonight against the Capitals after Florida took a 4-1 beating at the hands of the Kraken last Saturday. The story of that loss to Seattle (as discussed in last blog's comments section) was the atrocious display at the dot from the Florida side, No, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you. Seattle owned a 72.0 faceoff percentage.
NHL
Danny Briere Could Be Perfect GM to bring the Canadiens Back Home.

As a hockey fan, the Canadiens have always been my second team. I love everything about Montreal. The city, the culture, and the lore that is the Montreal Canadiens. I love the magic. The Torch. The dominance I grew up watching in the 70s. As a hockey writer, I have...
NHL
The Flyer’s Fletcher Press Conference..NHL Covid ALERT....Tues Buzz

The Flyers are holding a press conference momentarily. The early word is that this will be more of a “state of the union” presser, but with pressure mounting on a team that looks lost this could get interesting… I will update this blog with any news, and then I will add my opinions on the state of the Flyers…I have a few….
NHL

