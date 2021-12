Gaming computer chairs are a fairly new phenomenon. Before they were available on the market, gamers would have one chair for work and a different one for gaming. A typical computer gamer spends around 10 hours per week in the seat of their choice. Gaming gives them an excuse to get more technology at home, but it doesn’t change the fact that everyday computers become more complex with newer monitors, peripherals, and software applications that require additional space for interfaces outside of our standard keyboard and mouse desktop default. Inexpensive armless office-style chairs were typically relegated to this category of “additional” while gamers used high-quality ergonomic chairs designed for larger adults.

