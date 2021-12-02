ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Introvert, extrovert or other? Welcome to the age of the ambivert

By Emma Beddington
 3 days ago
In the spirit of getting your kicks where you can, I was tickled by former deputy chief medical officer for England Dr Jenny Harries’ recent Omicron-related advice to “be careful, not socialising when we don’t particularly need to”. What would necessary socialising look like? Can I cancel the stressful bits of Christmas and replace them with some quietly necessary drinking with a dear friend, or possibly just a cat? Could I pretend that I have responsibly chosen not to attend parties, when I haven’t actually been invited to any? I’m ready for these upsides.

Harries’ advice actually feels like something of an ambivert’s charter. Ambiversion – combining introvert and extrovert traits – is very “now”. There is a theory that Covid and its attendant stresses and circumstance changes recalibrated our preconceptions about how we relate to others. Extroverts have been forced to explore a quieter life that some found they appreciated to an unexpected degree, and introverts are flourishing in a less hectically connected world, or alternatively, realising how much they need and miss human connection. We are becoming, or realising we already were, ambiverts with contradictory and complex needs in our relationships with others, not just tick boxes on a personality test.

That is probably a good thing. In the corporate arena, research in 2013 described an “ambivert advantage”: ambiverts in sales outperform other groups, because they relate better to a range of people. Dr Karl Moore, author of the upcoming We Are All Ambiverts Now, argues that responding successfully to Covid challenges requires business leaders to listen, observe and reflect (introvert traits) but also to enthuse, energise and inspire (extrovert). In our personal lives, having a more nuanced understanding of ourselves and others as social animals feels like a forgiving way to approach these tediously still-unprecedented times.

With eye-rolling inevitability, the PM rejected Harries’ recommendations, urging us to press ahead with all possible mulled Dickensian jollity, but I will be taking the ambivert’s approach. “All I want for Christmas is a measured amount of necessary socialising” might not seem very celebratory, but I quite like the sound of it.

Related
Sira M.

5 Signs You Are an Ambivert

We’ve all self-identified as introverts or extroverts at least once. However, some of us were probably wrong with that identification. Bestselling author Travis Bradberry explains that personality traits exist along a continuum, and the vast majority of us aren’t introverts or extroverts — we fall somewhere in the middle. And the word ambivert is used to define people who don’t lean too heavily in either direction.
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: An introvert’s guide to this extroverted season

We are in the middle of the season of hustle and bustle. So much to do, so much to see, so many things to do in preparation for the holidays. Add in the office parties, dinners with friends, plus family gatherings and you’ve got yourself a calendar that’s jammed packed with fun. That is, if you’re someone who enjoys an abundance of holiday socializing.
purewow.com

3 New Year’s Resolutions All Introverts Should Make

The advent of the New Year means it’s time to set some new resolutions and new goals. For deep-thinking introverts, this means it’s time to take stock of all that’s around you and see how to improve yourself moving forward. If you’ve found that this past year has been full of way too much external activity that rattled your little reclusive soul, this is the perfect time to check-in and figure out how to carve out that silence you so crave. Below, three New Year’s resolutions all introverts should make.
HuffingtonPost

The Best Gifts For Introverts Who Love Peace And Quiet

To know an introvert is to love them ― even if that means cajoling them out of their house to see them. A knack for observation and a fondness for selectivity might make introverts seem like a difficult demographic to shop for. But this isn’t necessarily the case, said Elaine Rodino, a psychologist and fellow of the Pennsylvania Psychological Association. When shopping for an introvert or someone with more introverted tendencies, it’s best to get personal.
Fast Company

Science says it’s essential to make time to do nothing. Here’s why

Lately, I’ve been working pretty long hours. Most weeks, I spend my days working from home — thinking, writing, and trying to remember to unmute my Zoom mic before I start talking. By the end of the day, when I finally close my laptop, my brain is fried. Most nights I’m so zonked it’s all I can do to open Instagram and scroll through my feed until time becomes a blur, wanting to stop but unable to tear myself away from the comforting narcotic glow of novelty and stimulation.
Fast Company

Why being emotionally intelligent doesn’t mean putting up with BS

In my experience as a consultant who has transformed 16 companies, and as an entrepreneur who has built or bought almost as many of my own enterprises, I’ve learned that managers and leaders often miss one crucial point about emotional intelligence (“EQ”): EQ requires intolerance for the intolerable just as much as it requires empathy.
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WISH-TV

Study shows 4 in 10 COVID-19 survivors now suffer from new disability

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mystery behind COVID-19 long-haulers still remains. But according to a report published in the latest issue of Critical Care, researchers uncovered emerging evidence about what’s happening to nearly 40% of people who’ve recovered from the virus. Scientists at Monash University in Australia followed 212 COVID-19 patients...
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
InspireMore

Deployed Dad Sneaks Into Sleeping Son’s Room For the Best Wake-Up Call Ever.

We can’t underscore enough how grateful we are for the sacrifice our service personnel make for our freedom every day. Wife and mother Meek Watts sees that sacrifice every day because her husband has been deployed “for a while.” When he managed to get some time off and came home for a visit, they didn’t tell their son he was coming so that they could give him the surprise of his life!
BBC

Abuse from patients leaves NHS workers 'traumatised'

A rise in abuse from patients has caused distress to NHS workers in Devon, health bosses have said. Incidents in the county have included tomatoes, eggs and stones being thrown at the windows of a GP practice. One patient threatened to infect staff with Covid, according to Exeter doctor Dr...
