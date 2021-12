Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was “surprised” that striker Mohamed Salah was only seventh at the Ballon d’Or awards.Lionel Messi won a record seventh trophy and Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo were all ranked higher than Salah.Reds boss Klopp doesn’t understand that and questioned the decision making.“It is not in my hands. Is the Ballon d’Or a journalists vote? Then yeah, don’t ask me, it’s your fault,” he said at a press conference. “If you think he should be higher up, then you should convince your colleagues.“You can give it to Lionel Messi for the career...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO