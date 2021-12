The Lions Club’s Holiday Basket Drive Could Use a Little Help. On Friday morning, December 24, the Swarthmore Lions Club will be delivering festively decorated boxes of food which will include canned goods, fresh produce, dessert, and a rotisserie chicken to needy individuals and families in the city of Chester and around Delaware County to help make the holiday a little more enjoyable. The Lions Club has been organizing the annual Holiday Basket Drive every Christmas Eve for at least 40 years. It has become a cherished holiday tradition both for the Lions and for the members of the community who have participated in the project over the years. The Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and the Swarthmore Co-op have also partnered with us to make this project happen.

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO