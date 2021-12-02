Colorado Springs theater company to present 'Cinderella'

Act One Youth Theater will present a socially distanced, outdoors children’s theater performance of Snow White and the Prince, Dec 2–5. Snow White prepares for her birthday ball and dreams of finding her prince charming. When the star-crossed couple meets, it’s love at first sight, but the vain and evil Queen — who fears the princess’ beauty — will stop at nothing to be the fairest of the land. With the help of a trusted friend, Snow White is forced to flee into the forest. This romantic and funny adventure has all of the beloved characters and a few more beside: the raven-haired and resourceful Snow White, the very charming Prince Philippe, his kind and shrewd butler Rupert, the evil and devious Queen, a witty and slightly beleaguered Magical Mirror — and of course, there are the Dwarves.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO