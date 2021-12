Austin Amestoy: From the Montana Kaimin, University of Montana's independent, student-run newspaper, this is the Kaiman Cast for the week of Nov. 29. I'm Austin Amestoy. When UM switched to remote classes in March 2020, campus life ground to a halt. Theater productions days away from opening were delayed indefinitely. Classrooms emptied and went silent. Even the Oval quieted as students quarantined amid swirling questions about a new virus that had just arrived in the United States.

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO