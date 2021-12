As Bruce Arians said on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts are "riding high" at the moment, and it's Arians' team that will be the next to try to rein them in. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Indiana this weekend to take on a Colts team that has won five of its last six games and is fresh off a "statement game" in which it pounded one of the AFC's top contenders, the Buffalo Bills, by a 41-15 score. Running back Jonathan Taylor inserted himself into the NFL MVP discussion with a five-touchdown performance and the Indianapolis defense held Josh Allen to 209 yards while picking him off twice.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO