November 30, 2021 - "The lazy man roasteth not that which he took in hunting: but the substance of a diligent man is precious." Proverbs 12:27. Mill Creek was four miles from our house in Center, Texas…four miles if we walked the railroad tracks to get there. As we were growing up, my brothers and I made numerous trips there to squirrel hunt and fish. The most dangerous part of our trip was crossing the long winding trestle (we called it "the trussel") over the creek. Since it was high and long, meeting an oncoming train on it could easily mean death. Daddy told us to always hold our ears down to the rail and listen before crossing it.

CENTER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO