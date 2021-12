It has happened at least once before. It is possible this is the third time space in this column will be devoted to complimenting Gov. Kevin Stitt. While the possibility was never precluded, it was not anticipated that it would ever happen, much less three times. But as was mentioned in a previous complimentary segment on the governor, credit must be given when it is due. Last Thursday, Stitt commuted the death sentence of death row inmate Julius Jones.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO