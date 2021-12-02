ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: West Ham preparing for January move on Jesse Lingard

By Pa Sport Staff
What the papers say

The Mirror says West Ham are coming for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard in January. The 28-year-old-forward previously enjoyed a successful loan move to the London Stadium but a deal was unable to be done in the summer. The paper also reports the Irons want to sign centre-back James Tarkowski , 29, from Burnley.

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta . The Spaniard has found his place under threat amid strong showings from Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah . The Sun refers to the reporting of Mundo Deportivo and ESPN in saying Barca are monitoring the situation with the 32-year-old, whose contract at Stamford Bridge concludes at season’s end.

Contrary to earlier reports, Joe Gomez is understood to not be on Aston Villa’s radar ahead of the transfer window. The Daily Mail says the Clarets have not registered an interest in the 24-year-old England international, who has failed to start for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

The Sun, which cites Sky Sports, reports Arsenal may move on Dejan Kulusevski in the January window, with the club said to have already contacted the Sweden international’s representatives. But the paper adds Tottenham are also considering signing the 21-year-old from Juventus.

Players to watch

Eddie Nketiah : The England u21s striker, 22, has refused Arsenal’s offer of a new contract, according to Sky Sports.

Ivan Perisic : Sport 1 reports the 32-year-old Croatia winger is entertaining leaving Inter Milan for Tottenham.

Related
BBC

Rapid Vienna 0-2 West Ham United: Hammers move into Europa League last 16

West Ham secured their place in the Europa League last 16 with a win against Rapid Vienna in a match played behind closed doors in Austria. Andriy Yarmolenko put the Hammers ahead just before half-time when he headed in at the back post from Nikola Vlasic's cross. Minutes later, Yarmolenko...
UEFA
Pep Guardiola moves on from PSG as he prepares Man City for ‘difficult’ West Ham

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side face a tough challenge to replicate their midweek heroics as they face West Ham this weekend.City produced a superb performance to claim a memorable victory over Paris St Germain and secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.Guardiola now wants to maintain the momentum as the Premier League champions host the Hammers on Sunday but he expects a difficult afternoon against David Moyes’ fourth-placed side.The City manager said: “We know which team we are going to face. They are doing incredibly well this season and last season, at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham transfer report: Antonio Conte lines up extraordinary move for Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing Manchester United's forgotten man, Jesse Lingard, in from the cold. That's according to reports that claim that Antonio Conte is keen on making the attacker top of his list for the summer and that Spurs could well fight off interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Calvert-Lewin, Cavani, Lingard, Telles, Vlahovic, Haaland, Diaz

Arsenal want Everton and England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, to replace French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30. (Mirror) Manchester United and Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 34, wants to join Barcelona in the summer. (Times - subscription required) Newcastle are targeting four England players in January, namely Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham manager Moyes sorry seeing Lingard struggle at Man Utd

West Ham manager David Moyes is sorry seeing Jesse Lingard struggle for minutes at Manchester United. Lingard has been linked with a return to West Ham after enjoying a successful loan spell at the club for the second half of last" season. "I can't really talk about him because he's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton, West Ham ponder move for Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard

Everton and West Ham United are interested in Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard. Hazard could make an unlikely return to the Premier League as both Everton and West Ham are keeping tabs on the Belgian international, with Real Madrid ready to sell, says the Mirror. And the man that cost...
PREMIER LEAGUE
