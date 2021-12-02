Colorado Springs award-winning chef offering virtual cooking class in support of Court Care

Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, Lucky Dumpling and The Studio, for the second year will offer a virtual cooking class to support Court Care of the Pikes Peak Region. Court Care’s goal is to provide a safe, alternative place at the courthouse for children while parents are in court. Court Care is one of only two judicial districts in Colorado that provides drop-in child care at no charge to parents.

The Taco Tuesday class will be broadcast from Luck’s newest restaurant concept, The Studio, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. For $80, you get a cooking kit with all the ingredients for a taco dinner for four. Children are encouraged to join the cooking fun. For $20, add a bottle of wine. Register at courtcare.org.

Sunday dinner

Eric Brenner, owner of Red Gravy Italian Bistro, offers monthly Sunday night dinners to support Meals to Heal. Courtesy photo

Eric Brenner, owner and chef of Red Gravy Italian Bistro, 23 S. Tejon St., offers Sunday Supper Club dinner cooking classes monthly. Twelve guests are treated to a dinner paired with exclusive wines. Cost is $100 per ticket. The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a prosecco reception, followed by the cooking class dinner at 6 p.m. The event is held in the Blue Room lounge space at Red Gravy. Proceeds go to Meals to Heal, a charitable cause offering support to medical heroes including ICU and COVID unit personnel. Details: 719-635-7661, redgravyco.com.

Holidays at The Margarita

The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, has several festive events to check out. For reservations, call 719-598-8667.

• Holiday Tea at The Margarita will be served between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18. For $29 (plus tax and tip), you get an array of teas, savory bites and homemade pastries. Reservations required.

• Winter Wonderland Holiday Market will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11. The free, European-style outdoor holiday shopping experience is unlike anything else in town. Colorado Farm and Art Market vendors will be providing their hand-crafted unique items and holiday foods will be for sale too. The Margarita patio will be open where you can purchase hot buttered rum, spiced cider and special eats and enjoy live music.

• Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. For $65 (plus tax and tip), you get a multi-course menu with a variety of seafood dishes, dessert and a pairing of wines.

Winning winery

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50, Cañon City, was awarded two gold medals at the Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition, which was held in November. One gold for the 2020 Sauvignon Blanc Reserve and one for the Astrologist, a white wine in their new wine label As Above/So Below. Other wines from the winery received nine silver medals and four bronze medals.

The competition is a big deal. It’s by invitation to the best of the best, culled from tastings and competitions throughout America in 2021. The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey has been invited every year since 2008 and its wines have won numerous awards.

All of the wines are sold at the winery and at fine wine and spirit shops along the Front Range. The tasting room and gift shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-275-5191, abbeywinery.com.

