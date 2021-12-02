What is a gold IRA? Here are 5 companies that can help you grow your portfolio

Gold was underpriced, under-owned, and undervalued before Omicron arrived. I was already getting quite bullish on precious metals, particularly gold, the last few months. Now we have a new COVID-19 variant strain that has the potential to slow down the global economy over the winter. When I move the chess pieces on how governments and central banks the world over may be forced to act in the coming months, an effort like early 2020 to prop up an economy experiencing shutdowns and dramatically reduced consumer spending, enormous new amounts of stimulus spending and money printing seem possible in 2022. At least that’s the “risk” to the markets and economy worth serious contemplation this week.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO