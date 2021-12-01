ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President, energy secretary, S.C. governor talked MOX at May meeting

By Colin Demarest cdemarest@aikenstandard.com
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster says he spoke directly with President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry about the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility during a recent White House visit.

McMaster was at the White House at the end of May for a private dinner event. He was photographed at the same table as Trump and Perry that night, and McMaster later tweeted out a photo of himself and the president standing together.

When asked Thursday if he addressed MOX during his visit, McMaster said, “Yes, I did at that time.”

“I’ve spoken to the president about it, I’ve spoken to Secretary Perry about it, I’ve spoken to the deputy secretary, (Dan) Brouillette, I’ve been to Washington, I’ve conferred with our senators, our congressmen, and we’re fighting,” McMaster said.

According to the governor, the conversation consisted of Perry discussing “what has happened since then” and Trump and his staff observing.

“The president listened and so did his staff,” McMaster said, “but it’s Rick Perry that’s making the announcement.”

Inquiries made to the U.S. Department of Energy were not immediately returned.

MOX, an approximately 70 percent complete facility at the Savannah River Site, is designed to turn weapons-grade plutonium into commercial reactor fuel. The facility has been under construction for more than a decade now.

On May 10, Perry executed a waiver to terminate MOX. Perry’s waiver certified the DOE had a better plutonium disposition option, dilute-and-dispose, and could remove plutonium from South Carolina in a timely manner.

McMaster – along with a majority of the state’s congressional delegation – has repeatedly questioned the merits of dilute-and-dispose, a method that involves mixing plutonium with inert material for storage at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico.

On Thursday, McMaster said dilute-and-dispose simply “will not be successful.”

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, who was in Aiken on Wednesday, sued to prevent the shuttering of MOX two weeks ago. On Thursday night, a federal judge approved Wilson’s request, ultimately enjoining Perry’s waiver and negating a partial stop work order issued May 14.

During a May 8 interview with the Aiken Standard, McMaster said he wanted to go straight to the top and personally speak with Trump about the in-flux facility.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue has joined the race to become the state’s next governor, setting up a bruising primary against sitting Republican governor Brian Kemp before the eventual victor can challenge likely Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. “It will be like a cage match,” said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock. “World heavyweight […] The post Perdue’s candidacy quickly complicates 2022 governor’s race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJBF

Trump-backed Perdue challenges Kemp in Georgia GOP primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s Republican primary for governor. Perdue’s Monday announcement sets up a bitter clash while Democrat Stacey Abrams awaits the winner. Former President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Perdue to run. Trump blames Kemp for not doing enough to overturn […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
kurv.com

Governor Abbott Talks With Supporters In Edinburg

Governor Greg Abbott is making regular stops in South Texas as he campaigns for reelection. The Republican governor appeared in Edinburg Tuesday, speaking to supporters at the University Drafthouse for about 20 minutes. Abbott was also in Edinburg last week to help serve a holiday meal to National Guard members and DPS personnel taking part in Operation Lone Star.
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Rick Perry
Person
Donald Trump
rockproducts.com

Meeting the Next Assistant Secretary for MSHA

Does Christopher Williamson Have What It Takes To Serve As Head Of MSHA? Only Time Will Tell. On Nov. 12, President Joe Biden nominated Christopher Williamson to serve as the next Assistant Secretary of Labor for Mine Safety and Health. Williamson has secured the support of Sen. Manchin (D-W.Va.) and the United Mine Workers of America. As such, it is safe to assume that the United States Senate will vote to confirm Williamson by the end of this year or early next. So, who is he?
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plutonium#Doe
The Associated Press

Florida professors cite fear of state politicians on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — University of Florida professors say fear of upsetting state politicians pervades the campus to the point that race-related references have been edited out of course materials and faculty members have been restricted from participating in outside activities that challenge the priorities of the governor’s administration, according to a new faculty report.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Prison commissioner stepping down from troubled department

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn is stepping down after six years leading the troubled system that faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison conditions, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she is appointing John Hamm, the current deputy secretary of the Alabama...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Student denied emergency relief in Nevada vaccination suit

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A college student who argues he’s immune from COVID-19 because he was previously infected has lost his bid for an emergency court order that would have allowed him to register for classes while his presses his federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the University of Nevada, Reno’s mandatory vaccination policy.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Associated Press

Ducey blasts Biden administration as border crossings rise

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey demanded Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s administration do more to secure the U.S.-Mexico border as local officials in Yuma report an increase in asylum-seekers crossing into southwestern Arizona. As Ducey and local officials spoke at a lectern on the border near Yuma,...
YUMA, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

674K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy