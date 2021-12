Singer Monica took it all the way back to the mod squad wearing this vintage look with high ponytail and a monochrome look! I loved it and it brought back so many memories of my favorite film, Sweet Charity! It was a musical set in the 1960’s and they wore similar styles of clothing and Monica looked like she was straight outta the movie! Hair and makeup is perfection and she was styled very elegantly! She has been laying pretty low lately but sometimes you gotta do that and keep people out your business! More pics inside and what she was wearing!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO