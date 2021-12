While he still has 10 goals and 19 points through 20 games this season, many have discussed the somewhat slow start of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews this season. After Sunday night's win versus the Anaheim Ducks, Matthews was asked if he was frustrated with the media after recent discussion of his lack of goal scoring at even strength. The 24-year-old appeared to be somewhat annoyed by the question, and didn't sugarcoat how he feels about outside chatter regarding his game.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO