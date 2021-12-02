ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Video Looks to Southeast Asia Production Launch

By Patrick Frater
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company unveiled a plan to open a regional office in Singapore and said that it will add Indonesia, Thailand, The Philippines and Singapore to its Asian production footprint, which currently spans only three countries. More from Variety. Amazon Prime Video to Bow Juanpa Zurita Docu '13:14,' Produced by...

www.greenwichtime.com

