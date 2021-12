Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-13) The Portland Trail Blazers have won ten in a row at home and are looking to notch the eleventh against the San Antonio Spurs. They’ll have to do it without their superstar, as Damian Lillard will be sitting out at least four more games with lower abdominal tendinopathy. Dame wasn’t available on Tuesday either, and the Blazers came away 110-92 victors against the Detroit Pistons.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO