West Ham welcomed Chelsea to the London Stadium in a crucial London Derby and managed to surprise the league leaders. David Moyes’ side won the game 3-2, despite going behind twice. In the first half, Chelsea was dominant with the ball, creating chance after chance and took the lead with a corner that was converted by Thiago Silva in the 29′. Chelsea was in cruise mode until Jorginho decided to mess up things with a sloppy back pass, which put Edouard Mendy under pressure, after which he gave away a penalty which was converted by Manuel Lanzini. An absolute worldie from Mason Mount gave the visitors the lead again just on the stroke of halftime.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO