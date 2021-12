On Saturday, Goldman Sachs, the New York City-headquartered 11th-largest US lender and investment banking services provider, widely crowned as one of the Wall Street blue-whales, had downgraded its outlook for US economic growth for 2022 to 3.8 per cent, as an unjustified panic was reportedly mounting among US businesses regarding emergence of Omicron variant even as the WHO (World Health Organization) had assuaged that available vaccines would be able to prevent hospitalization in B.1.1.529 or Omicron-infected patients.

