Culture staff unwraps their music tastes from 2021

One of the most individual traits of a person is their taste in music. Streaming giant Spotify began taking advantage of this notion in 2016, when it first launched “Spotify Wrapped” an intricate detailing of a user’s stats throughout the calendar year to quantify exactly what you like, and how much. Whether you were pressing repeat on every “Taylor’s Version” of a song you could find or retreating into favorites from decades past, it’s simply a positive thing to enjoy music, whatever it may be. Below are some staff selections of favorites from 2021.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO