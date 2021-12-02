Culture staff unwraps their music tastes from 2021

Ocean Body Brings Immersive Audiovisuals to Wasserman Projects. In an audiovisual experience that feels straight out of New York City’s contemporary art scene, Wasserman Projects in Eastern Market is presenting Ocean Body. It’s an immersive four-screen viewing experience, from a trio of artists: Helga Davis, Mark DeChiazza, and Shara Nova. Ocean Body was directed by DeChiazza, who filmed Davis and Nova in a sculptural dress built for two by artist Annica Cuppetelli. Like most contemporary art exhibits, it’s confusing to read about but a lovely in-person experience that brings together songs, original compositions, and found texts, into a beautiful audiovisual presentation. Screenings Dec. 2 and Dec. 16. Admission is “pay what you can.” Advance registration is required at wassermanprojects.com.
