ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Culture staff unwraps their music tastes from 2021

By Culture Staff
Daily Nebraskan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Spotify Wrapped released on Dec. 1, we...

www.dailynebraskan.com

Comments / 0

Related
baystatebanner.com

A musical rebirth from Silkroad Ensemble

A recipient of NEA Arts Journalism fellowships in dance, theater and music, Susan reviews visual and performing arts in the U.S. and overseas. The Silkroad Ensemble, led from 1998 to 2017 by its founder, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, staged its post-pandemic rebirth Friday night with a sold-out concert at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square.
THEATER & DANCE
capenews.net

Cultural Center Will Present Holiday Music With Dennis Flaherty And Friends

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod will present “Ring-a-Ding-Ding the Holidays”–Musical Favorites with Dennis Flaherty and Friends on Saturday, December 4, at 7:30 PM. Singing in the style of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, Bobby Darin and more, Mr. Flaherty will sing winter and holiday favorites accompanied by Bart Weisman on drums, Ron Ormsby on bass and Paul McWilliams on piano.
YARMOUTH, MA
theaureview.com

Melbourne’s Naté Vibrations shares his musical tastes and influences

Earlier this month Melbourne-based producer and hip hop artist Naté Vibrations dropped the summer-tinged track, “Hop Out”, and irrespective of what the weather is currently doing, this is a track to get you zinging about. From the fun jaunty opening on the keys to the driving beats and vocals, “Hop...
MUSIC
Washington Square News

NYU lecturer Misha Danilin on ’90s and 2000s concert culture, his own bands and the importance of shopping for music

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. I wasn’t in a band when I lived in the Soviet Union. I mean, I was 18 and wanted to be in a band, but it just hadn’t happened yet. I really started making music in New York City. I was inspired to make music when I moved here because I was lonely. I had just moved from the Soviet Union and I didn’t know anyone! It was just me, here on my own, for six months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huron Daily Tribune

Greene's taste in music is different from other young people

My taste in music is different than most, I must say. I may only be 26 years old, and I may not even have my own house yet. Yes, full disclosure, I live part-time with my parents in Kinde and part-time with my grandma back in Essexville. The part-time living is by choice, as I'm a guy that likes to travel and have a change of scenery every now-and-again.
MUSIC
Daily Nebraskan

Prism Trio to bring exciting, spontaneous jazz performance to Lied Center

Aside from education, going to college gives many students the opportunity to experience new things, explore their passions and make connections that will help them in their future careers. For one group of University of Nebraska-Lincoln music majors, college led them to find each other first as friends and then as bandmates.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

“A Ferocious Jungle Cat” distinguishes themselves with funky, upbeat music

Members of the local band “A Ferocious Jungle Cat” said their individualistic “Nebraskan Thunderfunk” music style is what really makes them stand out from other bands in the Lincoln music scene. With a diverse instrumental makeup and ability to make people move to the music, “A Ferocious Jungle Cat” manages to make every show a party in and of itself.
LINCOLN, NE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Ozomatli brings blend of musical cultures to mountain’s free concert

This weekend’s free concert at the mountain will see the Los Angeles-based band Ozomatli take the stage at Steamboat Square. Following the Big Air event, the band will wow spectators with their unique blend of musical styles which they’ve worked to create since they formed in the mid-1990s. Explore Steamboat...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: ‘Faya Dayi’ is a hypnotic but emotionally impenetrable experience

Carried by its stunning audiovisual presentation, “Faya Dayi” is one of the most challenging documentaries of the year. Packed to the brim with thematic layer after thematic layer, the experience may be a bit too overwhelming for its own good. “Faya Dayi” is the debut feature from Ethiopian-Mexican director Jessica...
MOVIES
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums.  The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story". 
MUSIC
Lancaster Online

What's your Spotify Wrapped list? Check out some of our staffers' music taste

One of the most individual traits of a person is their taste in music. Streaming giant Spotify began taking advantage of this notion in 2016, when it first launched “Spotify Wrapped” an intricate detailing of a user’s stats throughout the calendar year to quantify exactly what you like, and how much. Whether you were pressing repeat on every “Taylor’s Version” of a song you could find or retreating into favorites from decades past, it’s simply a positive thing to enjoy music, whatever it may be. Below are some staff selections of favorites from 2021.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Sondheim reshaped musical theatre, placing it at the very heart of American culture

If you’ve ever used the phrases “everything’s coming up roses” or “the ladies who lunch”, you have Stephen Sondheim to thank. He coined them in his lyrics for Gypsy (1959) and Company (1970), two of his most celebrated musicals. But for all the felicitousness of his work as a lyricist, he saw himself as a composer. In truth, not only was he both, the combination catapulted him into a league of his own.
THEATER & DANCE
Wilson County News

Musical Club admires cultures captured on royal attire

A tribute to past civilizations or ancestors was evident by the artistry involved in capturing symbols from peoples like those of Mexico, India, China, and Africa for the designs and stitchery of the robes and trains displayed by the Floresville Peanut Festival Court of Ancestral Remembrance. On the stage at...
FLORESVILLE, TX
Black Enterprise

The Soul Train Awards Celebrates 50 Years of Black Music and Culture at the Legendary Apollo Theater

It’s been 50 years since the premiere of Soul Train, but the legacy of the iconic music variety show is still very much alive. Launched in 1971 by Donald “Don” Cornelius, Soul Train was a groundbreaking weekly broadcast that revolutionized television by putting a national spotlight on Black music, style, and dance trends. After becoming a local hit in Chicago, Cornelius moved Soul Train to Los Angeles where it became a nationally syndicated sensation that ran up until 2006. The show was best known for showcasing performances from African American singers and young local dancers. It later ballooned into a cultural phenomenon that spawned Soul Train Records in 1975, The Soul Train Music Awards, and the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.
MUSIC
hourdetroit.com

Culture Calendar: ‘Ocean Body,’ New Music from The Go Rounds, & More

Ocean Body Brings Immersive Audiovisuals to Wasserman Projects. In an audiovisual experience that feels straight out of New York City’s contemporary art scene, Wasserman Projects in Eastern Market is presenting Ocean Body. It’s an immersive four-screen viewing experience, from a trio of artists: Helga Davis, Mark DeChiazza, and Shara Nova. Ocean Body was directed by DeChiazza, who filmed Davis and Nova in a sculptural dress built for two by artist Annica Cuppetelli. Like most contemporary art exhibits, it’s confusing to read about but a lovely in-person experience that brings together songs, original compositions, and found texts, into a beautiful audiovisual presentation. Screenings Dec. 2 and Dec. 16. Admission is “pay what you can.” Advance registration is required at wassermanprojects.com.
VISUAL ART
Daily Nebraskan

Student choreographers share their experience before Student Dance Project

After saving itself from elimination last year, the UNL dance program is continuing education while its students are hard at work to prove themselves to the community. On Dec. 3 and 4, the students of the Glenn Korff School of Music’s dance program will share their talents with the Lincoln community through their annual Student Dance Project. The shows on Friday and Saturday are both at 7:30 p.m. at the Temple Building.
LINCOLN, NE
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy