Still riding high from its Mountain West Conference championship victory, Utah State has learned where and who it will play during this year’s bowling season. Coming off a 2020 season where they finished 1-5, the Aggies (10-3, 6-2 in the Mountain West) will cap off their miraculous program turnaround with a bout against Oregon State (7-5, 5-4 in the Pac-12) in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. MST.

UTAH STATE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO