Denver, CO

Denver homeless shelters move to 24-hour model, New Playground at Denver's Bible Park, and what else is happening today

Denver Happenings
Denver Happenings
 3 days ago

Mile High Daily Roundup Thursday, December 2

It's December and we're nearing the end of the year. New restaurants and bars continue to open in Denver. Restaurateur Juan Padró's Culinary Creative group added a fourth Tap & Burger in Westminster, Lon Symensma's ChoLon Restaurant Concepts introduced YumCha, a noodle and dumpling-focused concept. Here's the complete list of Restaurants and bars newly opened in November.

Denver's 24-hour homeless shelters

Denver's shelters have changed to 24 hours. This model allows the homeless to come and go throughout the day and provides more security and stability. Homeless shelters were only open at night before the pandemic. Now people are not kicked out in the morning and are not required to be sober to spend the night.

Now Hiring! Virtual Hiring Event - Dec.2

Denver Workforce Services is hosting a virtual hiring event Dec.2 at 10a.m. to 1p.m. Job opportunities from over 30 Denver employers are available. The event proviides a chance to speak to employers, submit your resume, and get interviewed on the spot. Check job opportunities and register here

New Playground at Denver's Bible Park

Denver’s Bible Park and its new playground reopened with brand new equipment. The playground features large net structure, tall towers and various other fun activities. Check more exciting features of Bible Park here

Above are some of the most relevant and important updates from Denver today. This article will provide a mix of what you need to know to start the day, just a way we like to keep Denver residents (YOU) informed on issues that matter to our town.

Comments / 9

Deborah Kaiser
3d ago

yeah just take care of the homeless and see how that works out for you. what a joke Denver has become

Reply(1)
8
Russell gay
3d ago

Several residents told the City Council that they are at wit’s end with the homeless encampments that have taken over their neighborhoods. The angry neighbors railed about the rampant drug use going on in the encampments and begged the city council to do something. Resident Terry Hildebrandt of the Golden Triangle showed crisp photos of people openly using and dealing drugs outside his window. He enlarged the images to poster size for the council. He calls his neighborhood “Heroin Alley.” One image he had shown a closeup of a person shooting heroin into their toes. Another person has a needle hanging out of his arm and sores covering his back. Hildebrandt briefly broke into tears. “It’s hard to live with this every day, it gets to you. We have PTSD over this.”

Reply(2)
3
GySgt/NCO,USMC Smith
3d ago

it is the Midwest let this Democratic State that's why they're a joke there Seattle Portland San Francisco in the Midwest!

Reply
4
 

Denver Happenings

Denver Happenings

Denver, CO
76
Followers
22
Post
6K+
Views
