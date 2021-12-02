ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘AMEND Changed My Life’: Program For African American Students Offers Path To Success

By Laura Haefeli
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bhair_0dBup1bo00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California community colleges have benefitted for more than a decade from AMEND, a mentorship program tailored to African American men that is picking up steam in our area.

The program’s founder, Cosumnes River College President Dr. Edward Bush, says guiding young people is critical throughout their academic journies.

From family friends to brothers, Jordan Sanders and Da’Monk Millan’s bond is unbreakable. They were brought together by AMEND, which stands for African American Male Education Network and Development.

“It was a safe space for us,” said Millan, a senior at Sacramento State University.

“I didn’t really find amend AMEND kind of found me,” said Sanders, a sophomore at Cosumnes River College.

Sanders’ direction was unclear until he joined the program.

“I haven’t had anybody approach me with this kind of opportunity as I was growing up and going through high school,” he said. “It gave me a sense of direction, a sense of encouragement.”

And at 18 years old, it gave him a path to success.

“I don’t think I would be in college,” Sanders said. “AMEND helped me see that sometimes you have to do things you don’t want to do to get where you want to get to.”

According to the National Student Clearinghouse research center, college enrollment among African American men has steadily declined for a decade, and since the pandemic began, it’s dropped an additional 8%.

AMEND’s mentors want to change that.

“We know that representation matters. It’s difficult to be something you’ve never seen,” Dr. Bush said. “When you see someone who comes from the same background was able to be successful, then you know what’s actually possible yourself.”

As part of its mentoring initiative, AMEND offers scholarships to provide mentees with financial support for tuition, books and living expenses. AMEND has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to African American students.

“The word I could use if I could pick one word is life-changing,” Sanders said. “AMEND changed my life.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
New Pittsburgh Courier

Life Male STEAM Academy changes trajectory of African American males

Nelson Mandela said, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”. This quote is one that Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church Pastor, Rev. Dr. Darryl Canady and his wife, Minister Taleeta Canady, fully embrace when it comes to their attitude about starting the LIFE Male Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Academy, a one of a kind school, in the Greater Pittsburgh area, that welcomed its first set of students this Fall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
mypaperonline.com

The Secret to Their Success: Leadership Culture Creates High Expectations for Underserved Students Enrolled in Centenary University’s Educational Opportunity Program

As a high school student, Brandon Yu couldn’t envision himself attending college. A resident of North Brunswick, NJ, he faced two major hurdles that many first generation college students encounter: Scarce financial resources and lack of knowledge about the college admissions process. “There were points when I didn’t know if I would go to college,” said Yu, the son of Taiwanese immigrants. “Most of the time, it was just my mom and me trying to figure out how to apply to college and for financial aid.”
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
KSAT 12

Community for Life Foundation designed to help San Antonio students be successful

SAN ANTONIO – The Community for Life Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to educate, enrich and empower individuals. The philanthropic work helps local students make it through school and during the season of giving. The foundation’s executive director, Dr. Lawrence Scott, joined Leading SA on Friday morning to discuss their mission.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Society
Sacramento, CA
Education
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Daily Advance

Mid-Atlantic Christian now offering students path to law school

Mid-Atlantic Christian University students interested in a career in law now have the opportunity to begin working toward a law degree while attending MACU. Mid-Atlantic Christian and Regent University in Virginia Beach, Vhave signed an agreement that allows MACU students to earn both their bachelor’s degree from MACU and a law degree from Regent’s School of Law in six years. The program saves students a year of school completing the two degrees.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Sidney Herald

MSUB Native American Achievement Center hires key student success positions

The Native American Achievement Center at Montana State University Billings has added two new employees to elevate Native American student success. Jayson Fisher and Amber Peretz have been hired to support students within the Native American Achievement Center. Fisher began his role in October; Peretz followed this month. Peretz, originally...
EDUCATION
Independent Florida Alligator

UF African American Studies course title sparks controversy among students

A course meant to recognize the diversity of Florida’s history has stirred up some unintended emotions in students, causing them to question the value of the course. The African American Studies department is offering a course next semester titled “Blacks in Florida” under the course code AFA4225. Some students said the wording of the course title is off-putting and may take away from the intentions of the course. Others believe the course offers a different look into Black experiences in Florida.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Cosumnes River College
aldineisd.org

District Offers Digital Citizenship Program for K-12 Students

The initiative increases students’ awareness of using digital tools responsibly and safely in and out of school. Technology is everywhere. Many children have access to technology at home at an early age. In Aldine ISD, technology integration to enhance learning in the classroom continues to evolve. Students begin to use technology as part of their learning experience as early as kindergarten. With that use comes teaching students to use technology responsibly to maintain a safe learning environment and prepare students to be capable, informed users and consumers of technology at home, at school, and in the workplace.
ALDINE, TX
randolphcollege.edu

Randolph offering business mentorship program to students

A new Business and Economics Mentorship Program will match up current students with graduates who have found success in the business world. “They’ll be paired up with a Randolph alum, based on the student’s area of interest,” said ATM Sayfuddin, an economics and business professor. “We were looking for things we could do to add value for our students.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
Daily Collegian

Five College Native American and Indigenous Studies Program makes numerous changes after $2.5M grant

In January 2020, the Five College Native American and Indigenous Studies Program at the University of Massachusetts was awarded with a $2.5M grant from the Andrew W. Mellon foundation. Titled, “Gathering at the Crossroads: Building Native American and Indigenous Studies at the Five College Consortium,”the grant is to be distributed over four years. As they reach their halfway point, the faculty and staff behind the program have rapidly made progress towards the implementation of these funds.
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
uoregon.edu

Campus programs help students prepare for life after college

A major aspect of higher education is career readiness, which is why the University of Oregon has resources across campus to help prepare students for the workforce. The first stop for many students is the University Career Center in Tykeson Hall, where career coaches can assist with practice interviews, graduate school applications, or the creation of a resume and cover letter.
EUGENE, OR
redmondspokesman.com

CTE programs grow, offer student opportunities

When you walk into Dan Kernion’s classroom at Redmond High School, it’s clear something interesting is happening on this side of the school. Kernion, who teaches computer-aided drafting, manufacturing and welding, has desks built by his welding students. Walls are lined with signs, metal and wooden, as well as shelves with dominoes, cribbage boards and other creations students made in class. And yes, there’s a full-suspension go-kart back in the shop — a student built that, too.
REDMOND, OR
mytvcharleston.com

CofC student-run EMT program provides students real-life experience

As the College of Charleston men’s basketball team takes the court to cheering fans, some in the crowd are more worried about health and safety than the score. On site are medical professionals ready to heal. More than 20 years ago the college’s student-run EMT program got its start. In...
CHARLESTON, SC
Rutland Herald

First-generation students find a path to success at CCV

Matthew Stoddard never thought college was for him. After leaving high school one credit shy of his diploma, Stoddard traveled the country with vague dreams of becoming a rock star. Eventually, the Springfield native found himself back in Vermont, moving to Rutland 18 years ago where he now lives with...
RUTLAND, VT
College Heights Herald

African American Studies Program hosts a Kwanzaa Celebration

The African American Studies Program hosted a Kwanzaa celebration in DSU on Thursday, Dec. 2, where multiple speakers came to speak about the symbols and meaning of Kwanzaa. Saundra Curry Ardrey, who is a part of the African American Studies Program, opened up the celebration by welcoming guests Timothy Caboni, WKU President, and Audra Jennings, History Department Head.
FESTIVAL
Connersville News-Examiner

Student Success

Attending college to get a good paying job has been a goal for Aubrey Lakes. But first she needed to graduate from High School. That seemed to be a challenge because of attendance and the social drama. Not finishing any year in High School, Aubrey decided to try a different route. So instead of going to traditional school in August, she headed to Whitewater Adult Education (WAE) at the Ivy Tech Building in Connersville. A friend was taking classes there and recommended it.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Pyramid

UVU: Student-Athlete finds success and support through UVU’s wrestling team and pre-med program

Matt Findlay was born in Las Vegas, but often moved as a kid. He came to Utah when he was 8 years old and found a home in Draper. Around that time, Findlay heard about wrestling. He thought it would involve learning how to break two-by-fours over people’s heads and hit people with steel chairs like on World Wrestling Entertainment, so he decided to take up the sport.
DRAPER, UT
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy