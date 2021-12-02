ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Selling Fentanyl that Led to Fatal Overdose

 3 days ago

U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that Jurmaine A. Jeffries, 32, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced on Nov. 30, 2021, by Judge Solomon Oliver, Jr to 20 years in prison.

Following a two-week trial, a jury convicted Jeffries of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.  The jury found Jeffries sold the fentanyl that resulted in the death of an Akron woman. 

Testimony and evidence presented at trial showed the woman called and texted Jeffries repeatedly on the day that she died, asking to buy drugs.  Jeffries replied, “Be right there” and records from cell phone towers put Jeffries near the woman’s residence the day that she died. 

Akron police detectives then posed as the woman and texted Jeffries from her phone, asking for more drugs.  Jeffries again replied that he would “be right there” and police arrested him when he arrived.  Police found Jeffries to be in possession of 38 grams of fentanyl when he was arrested, according to trial testimony and evidence.

This case was investigated by the DEA and Akron Police Department.  This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan R. Miller.  

SCDNReports

Indiana Dad Arrested in Tot's Death

A Columbus, Indiana father is in custody after the drowning death of his two-year-old daughter. In the early morning hours of November 26, duck hunters called 911 after they discovered a truck submerged in the river with a man inside.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Southern Ohio Man Calls Police for Help is Now Dead. Broken Neck?

Southern Ohio Man Calls Police for Help is Now Dead. Broken Neck?Facebook. The following is a press release sent by the Waverly Police Department. Included in that email to us was this statement: "We cannot currently make any further comments/statements as this incident is under investigation through (Ohio) BCI. We hope you understand."
OHIO STATE
