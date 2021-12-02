ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, WA

Leavenworth making changes to Village of Lights

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpCua_0dBuoVRE00
Leavenworth Village of Lights

LEAVENWORTH, Wash.– If you planned on visiting Leavenworth to check out the Village of Lights there are some changes you should know about.

Don’t worry, the magic of Christmastown isn’t going anywhere. The Village of Lights just wants to try for smaller crowd sizes, spread out parking availability. This could lead to a better experience for locals and visitors alike.

Now about those changes.

The biggest difference will be that there will no longer be a “traditional ceremonial “flipping of the switch” on Saturdays and Sundays. Instead, the lights will be on every day from Thanksgiving through February. The entertainment and fun that come with the experience will happen at 7:30 p.m. on weekends at the Gazebo and the Festhalle.

You can find out more information and more on the Chamber of Commerce’s website.

These aren’t the only changes the city is seeing.

In October, it was announced that Leavenworth Oktoberfest will have a new home at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee next year.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Air 4 Adventure: Cowley Park lights up for Christmas

SPOKANE, Wash.– One of the best parts of the holiday season is driving around the Inland Northwest and seeing all the decorations. Earlier this week, we wanted to get in on the action. So, Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team filled Cowley Park with thousands of Christmas lights to help spread holiday cheer to kids at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Leavenworth, WA
Leavenworth, WA
Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Jurassic Quest roars into Spokane: Your guide to the interactive dinosaur experience

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jurassic Quest is roaring back into Spokane this weekend! The larger than life event features over 100 dinosaurs, science experiments and interactive activities for the whole family. It’s taking place Friday through Sunday at the Spokane Convention Center and is open: Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday from 9...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chamber Of Commerce#The Town Toyota Center
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Christmas Tree Elegance returns to downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas Tree Elegance is returning to bring holiday cheer to Spokane families this week! The annual holiday fundraising event will be held from November 30 to December 12. 15 decorated trees will be on the mezzanine at the Historic Davenport Hotel and the second-floor corridor of River Park Square.   The event was canceled last year due...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mount Spokane pushes back opening day

SPOKANE, Wash.– We have more bad news for snow lovers who were hoping to hit the slopes this weekend. Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park said on its Facebook Wednesday that it would not be ready for people to shred as planned on Dec. 4. However, there is some good...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Holiday lighting ceremony, parade signal sign of normalcy for people in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Excitement is an understatement.  People lined the streets of Coeur d’Alene as early as 10:30 a.m. on Friday in anticipation of the holiday parade and lighting ceremony.  The annual celebration was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it has returned.  The tradition has been going on for more than two decades and some people...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Send us your holiday celebration photos

So long Thanksgiving, hello the rest of the holiday season!. Cities across the Inland Northwest kicked off the special time of year with parades and turning on their holiday light displays. If you happened to go to one, we want to see it. Show us the photos you took of...
FESTIVAL
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
2K+
Followers
724
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy