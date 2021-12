The Conservatives have held onto their safe seat of Old Bexley and Sidcup in a closely watched by-election, but with a majority slashed by more than half following a low voter turnout.Conservative councillor Louie French becomes the country’s newest MP, in a victory that was hailed as “almost unheard of” for a sitting government by the Conservatives.Mr French won 11,189 votes, more than 50 per cent of a low turnout that saw only a third of eligible voters taking part in the seat previously held by the former cabinet minister James Brokenshire, who died in October from lung cancer...

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO