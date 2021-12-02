Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Mixed results Wednesday

One look at a healthy Vegas Golden Knights depth chart will cause any opponent to quiver. The team is a juggernaut. Firstly, they’re stacked at center, with Jack Eichel running the roost at that position. Their top wingers, Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault, have the talent to dominate sports highlight packages on broadcasting networks across the continent. The blue line is patrolled by powerhouse names like Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore. If you happen to squeeze past the Knights’ rearguards, the towering Robin Lehner, who was a Vezina finalist in 2018-19, will be a serious problem for you.
