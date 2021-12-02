ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Mixed results Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Theodore notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

ozarkradionews.com

Preview: Blues vs. Golden Knights

BLUES The St. Louis Blues scored a power-play goal but lost the special teams battle with the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at American Airlines Center. Dallas’ Roope Hintz scored two shorthanded goals in the game, becoming the first player in Stars history to score two shorthanded goals in a single game since the team relocated to Dallas in the 1993-94 season.
NHL
NHL

Eichel skating after neck surgery for Golden Knights

Center had disk replacement Nov. 12 following trade from Sabres. Jack Eichel is skating less than three weeks after having neck surgery, according to an Instagram post by Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights center had an artificial disk replacement (ADR) surgery Nov. 12, a procedure that...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Sends assist in win

Hague produced an assist, six PIM and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Hague took three penalties in the contest, but the Blue Jackets didn't score a power-play goal, so no harm was done. The 22-year-old also set up Mattias Janmark for the game-winning goal in the third period. Hague is up to three goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 16 PIM through 18 contests. While it's unlikely he keeps producing at a 40-point pace, the all-around production should be enough to interest fantasy managers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Nabs another assist

Leschyshyn produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Leschyshyn has found his offense recently with a goal and three assists in his last four games after he opened his NHL career with 12 scoreless outings. The 22-year-old has added 16 shots on net, 17 hits, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He's making a convincing case to stay with the big club even after some injured players return.
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Postgame: Robin Lehner: “It Is What It Is.”

Monday night will be a game to forget for the Vegas Golden Knights as they allowed five unanswered goals and lost to the St. Louis Blues 5-2. For the first time in forever the Golden Knights actually came out strong in the first period and led 2-0. Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson scored for the VGK.
NHL
knightsonice.com

Late Knight: Golden Knights dominate homestand with help on the way

Welcome to what may either be a one-off or something that we continue down the road. But considering it’s 3 a.m., we’re already way behind on a recap and we need to talk about how the Vegas Golden Knights just dominated this homestand. So welcome to Late Knight, where these...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Tallies in win

Janmark scored a goal on a game-high nine shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Janmark was a game-time decision ahead of Saturday's contest, but he was arguably the most involved he's been in any game this year. The Swede picked up his third point of the season and second in as many games. He's added 21 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 13 outings overall, so there's not many reasons for fantasy managers to consider him without a stronger performance on the scoresheet.
NHL
Porterville Recorder

Faulk, Blues jump on Golden Knights in 1st period, win 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his 100th career goal to cap a quick three-goal outburst by St. Louis in the first period, and the Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night. “It’s a number everyone seems to like, right? ... Every 100 seems to be...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Sent to AHL

The Golden Knights reassigned Miromanov to AHL Henderson on Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Miromanov was called up Saturday but wasn't active for the game against Columbus. In three NHL games this season, the 24-year-old has tallied one assist while averaging 11:21 TOI/G. He should find himself back with the Golden Knights sometime in the near future.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On road trip

Pacioretty (lower body) joined the Knights for their two-game road trip but won't play in Monday's matchup with the Blues, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty's presence on the trip is certainly a step in the right direction and could see Pacioretty return to the ice for...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Buries SHG in victory

Pietrangelo scored a short-handed goal on his only shot of the game Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Nashville. He also produced three blocks. Pietrangelo jumped into a rush to create a 2-on-1 and buried Chandler Stephenson's setup to give the Golden Knights a 4-1 lead at 8:04 of the third period. It was the fourth goal of the year for Pietrangelo, who has 10 points in 12 November games after being held to a single assist in eight contests in October.
HOCKEY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Golden Knights hoping to keep Blues on the skids

The resilient Vegas Golden Knights will try to sustain their momentum Monday when they visit the St. Louis Blues. Despite missing several key players due to injuries and the coronavirus, the Golden Knights capped a 5-1 homestand Saturday night by rallying past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. "We're finding ways...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights Need to Re-Acquire Ryan Reaves

One look at a healthy Vegas Golden Knights depth chart will cause any opponent to quiver. The team is a juggernaut. Firstly, they’re stacked at center, with Jack Eichel running the roost at that position. Their top wingers, Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault, have the talent to dominate sports highlight packages on broadcasting networks across the continent. The blue line is patrolled by powerhouse names like Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore. If you happen to squeeze past the Knights’ rearguards, the towering Robin Lehner, who was a Vezina finalist in 2018-19, will be a serious problem for you.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Collects apple

Hutton posted an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues. Hutton continues to see playing time in a third-pairing role. He's averaged 15:56 of ice time per game while Alec Martinez (face) has been out. Hutton has two assists, 12 PIM and seven blocked shots in five contests -- he's unlikely to be of much help in season-long formats but could help in DFS.
NHL

