Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Mixed results Wednesday

Hague produced an assist, six PIM and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Hague took three penalties in the contest, but the Blue Jackets didn't score a power-play goal, so no harm was done. The 22-year-old also set up Mattias Janmark for the game-winning goal in the third period. Hague is up to three goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 16 PIM through 18 contests. While it's unlikely he keeps producing at a 40-point pace, the all-around production should be enough to interest fantasy managers.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO