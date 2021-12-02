ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China issues draft rules requiring e-cigarette firms obtain licences

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHH1U_0dBuntOL00

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's tobacco regulator issued on Thursday draft rules governing e-cigarettes, moving the product away from a regulatory grey area and under the oversight of the state.

The State Tobacco Monopoly Administration's draft rules follow China's cabinet last week amending its tobacco monopoly law to include e-cigarettes.

According to the draft rules, companies selling e-cigarettes in China must meet national standards in order to register with the tobacco authority and do business legally.

Companies engaged in the production of e-cigarettes must also receive a special licence from the tobacco authority, provided they can prove that they have the funds for production and a facility with equipment that meets standards.

The tobacco authority said that it will establish a "unified national electronic cigarette transaction management platform" that all licensed e-cigarette wholesalers and retailers must sell products through."

Tax collection and payment of e-cigarettes, meanwhile, "shall be implemented in accordance with national taxation laws and regulations," the regulator wrote.

A bevy of Chinese companies manufacturing and selling nicotine salt-based e-cigarettes for the domestic market emerged in 2018 following the success of similar products overseas.

The largest among them, RELX Technology Inc (RLX.N) went public in New York in January.

China's cigarette industry operates under a state-run monopoly directly controlled by the tobacco regulator, which dictates pricing and distribution for brands and generates tax income for the government.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
New York Post

China tightens controls on e-cigarettes in world’s largest tobacco market

China amended its tobacco monopoly law on Friday to include e-cigarettes, stepping up regulation of the fast-growing vaping industry in the world’s largest tobacco market. The cabinet order, published on the Chinese government’s website and signed off by Premier Li Keqiang, comes into effect immediately. A number of Chinese e-cigarette...
CHINA
investing.com

China steps up pressure on tech with draft online ad rules

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's market regulator proposed new rules on Friday that would increase online advertising oversight, including stipulating that adverts should not affect normal internet use or mislead users. Authorities in China have tightened regulation across a range of industries this year, with an emphasis on technology. Search giant Baidu...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Companies#Tobacco Products#Licences#Chinese#Relx Technology Inc
Reuters

China brings e-cigarettes under tobacco monopoly law

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China amended its tobacco monopoly law on Friday to include e-cigarettes, stepping up regulation of the fast-growing vaping industry in the world's largest tobacco market. The cabinet order, published on the Chinese government's website and signed off by Premier Li Keqiang, comes into effect immediately.
CHINA
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Antitrust Rules Are There to Preserve Competition, Not Subvert Big Firms, Business School Says

China’s Antitrust Rules Are There to Preserve Competition, Not Subvert Big Firms, Business School Says. (Yicai Global) Nov. 23 -- China’s antitrust measures are aimed at protecting fair market competition rather than undermining large corporations, the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business said recently, following last week’s launch of a new national anti-monopoly bureau.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

China updates rules for large insurance groups, adds risk control requirements

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banking and insurance regulator on Tuesday issued new requirements in the risk management and investment activities of insurance groups, to step up supervision and prevent risks of the sector. The rules was updated from its earlier version in 2010 to adapt with significant changes in the...
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

China’s Regulator Issues New Rules for Risk Management of Insurance Groups

China’s banking and insurance regulator on Tuesday issued new rules governing the risk management of insurance groups, which will step up supervision, limit holdings of non-core units and regulate their investments in other companies. The move is aimed at curbing risk in the sector and pushing insurance groups “to focus...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
China
WNMT AM 650

China publishes draft rules on herbicides for GM crops

BEIJING (Reuters) – China published draft rules on Friday outlining registration requirements for herbicides used on genetically modified crops, in another sign that Beijing is gearing up to allow greater use of GM technology in agriculture. The rules include guidelines on efficacy trials for herbicides used on herbicide-tolerant corn and...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Meituan serves cold warning on Chinese consumers

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors searching for clues about Chinese consumers should track their snack habits. Food-delivery company Meituan (3690.HK)reported a solid 38% year-on-year jump in revenue for the three months to September, and even nodded to the popularity of spicy crayfish as late-night fare on its app over the summer. Even more impressive was the 12 million orders of milk tea received in a single day - a new record for the $200 billion outfit.
ECONOMY
AFP

US adopts rule that could see Chinese firms leave Wall Street

US market regulators on Thursday announced the adoption of a rule allowing them to delist foreign companies from Wall Street exchanges if they fail to provide information to auditors, which is aimed primarily at Chinese firms. "The Commission and the PCAOB will continue to work together to ensure that the auditors of foreign companies accessing US capital markets play by our rules," he said.
FOREIGN POLICY
WashingtonExaminer

The Diminishing Path to Growth: Can Xi Jinping Avoid Crisis during China's Economic Transition

Since Deng Xiaoping changed the trajectory of Chinese economic policy in 1978, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has amassed an impressive record of economic growth. Starting as a poverty-stricken agricultural society under rigid socialist rule, the country has grown steadily and rapidly to become the second largest economy in the world and carved out a growth path whose strength and longevity is historically unprecedented.
CHINA
Washington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this looks set to change due to actions by both countries, with implications for Wall Street and for Chinese companies, which accounted for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion-plus equity market as of mid-2021.
STOCKS
kdal610.com

China will encourage listing of leading futures firms, to issue futures law

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will help leading futures companies to speed up their development and encourage qualified firms to be listed, the China Futures Association said in a statement, citing an official from the securities regulator. Authorities would support futures companies to widen and diversify their financing channels and allow...
ECONOMY
GreenwichTime

China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — China's dominant ride-hailing service, Didi Global Inc., said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its share trading to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. Didi gave no explanation, but China's leaders increasingly fret about...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reaction to Didi Global's plans to delist from New York

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to ride-hailing giant Didi Global's (DIDI.N) decision to delist from the New York stock exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security. Didi ran afoul of Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Canada Goose draws fresh fire in China for return policies

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian winterwear producer Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)has run into controversy in China due to a dispute over its return policies, with a city consumer watchdog calling it into meetings and other groups accusing it of "bullying" customers. The latest furore against the premium down...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy