KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Metro launched an internal investigation after decals of Adolf Hitler were placed over the image of Martin Luther King Jr. on two buses. The decals were discovered on the exterior of the buses in mid-November, according to an internal memo from Metro General Manager Terry White. The decals are similar in size and color to the image of MLK Jr. that appear near the top of Metro buses.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO