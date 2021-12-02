ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We believe we can win it all’: Sac State Hornets confident in match-up against South Dakota State

By Lindsey Pallares, Jonathan Taraya
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State plays South Dakota State in the college football playoffs Saturday at Hornet Stadium.

Sacramento State has been in the post-season before, but this time feels different.

“I think we’re not satisfied. I think in 2019 we were satisfied with winning Big Sky and such,” explained Hornets linebacker Marcus Hawkins.

The Hornets made their first NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance in 2019.

Despite also being seeded No. 4 and earning a first round bye, just like this year, that 2019 team made a quick exit from the postseason losing to Austin Peay 42-28 in the 2nd round.

This time, the approach has changed.

“The rhythm of the bye week, we structured it just a little bit differently this time and I think it has been good, but you know playing a different team but another great team,” said Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor.

“We have like a chip on our shoulder because we don’t want to do what happened last time,” Hawkins said. “Like we want to come up, like we believe we can win it all.”

In addition to having players with postseason experience, Taylor said this 2021 crew has a couple other things going for them.

“Love the 2019 team, they’ll always have a special place in my heart,” Taylor said. “This team is a little bit deeper, we have more depth at certain positions which I think has boded well, and this team is healthier than we were in 2019 going into that game, so those are good things.”

Part of that new depth of the 2021 team includes quarterbacks Jake Dunniway and Asher O’Hara.

Dunniway didn’t play against Austin Peay in 2019 and O’Hara wasn’t on the team.

“I just have to do what I do,” O’Hara said. “I don’t want to try and do too much. You don’t want to let the moment, like I said earlier, get too big.”

“Just trying to stay calm and cool through it all and be that leader and that rock and that foundation for anybody that needs it,” Dunniway said.

Expectations for Saturday at Hornet Stadium are high.

“I’m expecting it to be full,” O’Hara said. “I don’t want to see an empty seat.”

