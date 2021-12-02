ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Valley, PA

U.S. Steel Offers Vision for Decarbonization

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PENN VALLEY, PA — U.S. Steel is pushing itself rapidly into the future, as the company looks to keep steelmaking front and center in the world economy. The steelmaking icon Andrew Carnegie founded 120 years ago is committed to a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in less than 10...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Corporations are turning to forest credits in the race to go 'carbon-neutral.' Advocates worry about 'greenwashing.'

This article was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center’s Rainforest Investigations Network. In the forests of Guatemala, China and Scotland, oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is planting tens of thousands of trees that suck greenhouse gas out of the air, allowing customers who buy its fuel to claim their driving is carbon-neutral — at least on paper.
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

How Is U.S. Steel Corp Positioned Compared To This Rival?

The shares of United States Steel Corp (NYSE: X) currently trade at $23 per share, which is 2.5x its pre-Covid level. On the other hand, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) are trading at $21 per share, 3x its pre-Covid level. Does that make U.S. Steel a better stock pick compared to Cleveland-Cliffs? Both companies are large steel makers. In addition to steel, Cleveland-Cliffs is more vertically integrated as it mines and sells iron ore and pellet as well. While U.S. Steel has a much higher revenue base, CLF enjoys a better valuation multiple (P/S and P/E) due to much better revenue growth, lower debt position, and vertically integrated business. CLF looks like a better placed stock due to its in house high-grade pellet production and recent acquisitions. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard, United States Steel vs Cleveland-Cliffs: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet?
INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

What it will take to decarbonize shipping

This article was written for Mobility Weekly, our free weekly newsletter. Register for a subscription here. It’s hard to decarbonize, it’s often overlooked and it accounts for more annual carbon emissions than air travel: Maritime shipping. Ocean freight might be one of the last things you think about when it...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

U.S. decarbonization goals hinge on scaling up heterojunction solar cell tech

In September, the United States Department of Energy released the Solar Futures Study which outlines how solar energy could produce 45% of the nation’s electricity by 2050. In order to reach this target, the U.S. would need to deploy 1,570 GW of solar by that date. The target also hinges on the existence of a concerted policy effort, aggressive cost-reductions, extensive deployment of other clean technologies, and expansions of the transmission system, as well as large-scale electrification of end uses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Valley, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
State
Arkansas State
Zacks.com

U.S. Steel Imports Slump in October As Prices Cool Off

U.S. steel imports dropped in October on a monthly comparison basis, but are up year over year for the first ten months of the year — according to the latest American Iron and Steel Institute ("AISI") report. Total Steel Imports Decline 17% in October. The association of North American steel...
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

FTC Issues Annual Report on Ethanol Market Concentration 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission did rcently issue its 2021 Report on Ethanol Market Concentration. The Energy Policy Act of 2005 directs the Commission to perform an annual review of market concentration in the ethanol production industry “to determine whether there is sufficient competition among industry participants to avoid price-setting and other anticompetitive behavior.”
INDUSTRY
The Next Web

7 reasons why we are failing to decarbonize transport

Transport accounts for 21% of global carbon emissions. It is now the largest emitting sector in many developed countries. While Europe and North America dominate historic transport emissions, much of the projected growth in emissions is in Asia. Even if current and committed policies were to succeed, transport’s carbon emissions...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Carnegie
TIME

'Cows Are the New Coal.' How the Cattle Industry Is Ignoring the Bottom Line When It Comes to Methane Emissions

One of the early, attention-grabbing announcements at November’s COP climate conference in Glasgow was a commitment by more than 105 countries to join a U.S.- and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030. The potent greenhouse gas, which is up to 80 times more effective at heating the planet than carbon dioxide in the short term, has often been considered the lowest hanging fruit when it comes to slowing down global warming. The COP pledges alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C by the 2040s, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
AGRICULTURE
MyChesCo

USDA Announces Agricultural Outlook Forum Theme and Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week announced the theme and program of the 98th Agricultural Outlook Forum, a virtual event that will be held on February 24-25, 2022. The 2022 Forum theme is “New Paths to Sustainability and Productivity Growth” and the program will focus on innovations to minimize the environmental footprint of agriculture and ensure sustainability while improving crop yields.
AGRICULTURE
ihsmarkit.com

Electrification is not a silver bullet for building decarbonization in North America

Twenty-four states and Washington, DC have established economywide carbon emissions reduction targets through statutory or executive action. Many of these states are taking the next step to develop policies to reduce emissions from economic subsectors, including the building sector, in line with their economywide commitments. The primary target of building...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agdaily.com

Blockchain solutions to making decarbonization in agriculture profitable

In early November, Civic Ledger CEO Katrina Donaghy spoke at the global virtual Agri-D Convention 2021. Held during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (more commonly referred to as COP26), the event explored how blockchain technology will impact the future of food. Considering the COP26, where world leaders came...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Steel#U S Steel#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Co2 Emissions#Shale Directories#Eaf#Electric Arc Furnace#Big River Steel
GreenBiz

Decarbonizing homes to address environmental racism

In the United States, all housing is not created equal. Low-income communities continue to grapple with poor housing quality, high energy costs and disproportionate health burdens stemming from fossil fuel pollution in their homes and communities. On average, these households spend far higher percentages of their income on energy, and 26 million low-income U.S. households still burn costly, health-damaging and climate-warming fossil fuels. Many of these housing issues stem from structural racism and segregation, which have extracted wealth and diminished opportunities for greater prosperity and well-being.
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Why U.S. Steel Output Is On The Rise

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on the heels of months of debate in Congress. The $1 trillion bill includes hundreds of billions of dollars for infrastructure improvements for roads, bridges, the electric grid and more. The U.S. steel industry will likely...
U.S. POLITICS
Arab American News

Here’s how to receive state assistance to help pay for heating and electric bills this winter

LANSING — Michiganders who need help with heating or electric bills can call 211 or go to mi211.org to get the resources and support they need to stay warm this winter. The state has been awarded $54.5 million in Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) grants to help families pay for heat and energy as the winter approaches. Last year, the program helped more than 52,000 households.
LANSING, MI
Fox News

Biden blames soaring gas prices on Big Oil as he keeps up his war on fossil fuels

President Biden is the kind of man who deliberately would steer his car into a ditch, crawl from the wreckage, and then probe the ditch for criminal conduct. Such nonsense mirrors Biden’s recent instructions to the Federal Trade Commission to indulge his fanciful conspiracy theory: the U.S. petroleum industry's plots and plans have fueled vertiginous rises in energy prices. Citing "mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil-and-gas companies," Biden told the FTC to "bring all of the Commission’s tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy