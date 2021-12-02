U.S. Steel Offers Vision for Decarbonization

The shares of United States Steel Corp (NYSE: X) currently trade at $23 per share, which is 2.5x its pre-Covid level. On the other hand, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) are trading at $21 per share, 3x its pre-Covid level. Does that make U.S. Steel a better stock pick compared to Cleveland-Cliffs? Both companies are large steel makers. In addition to steel, Cleveland-Cliffs is more vertically integrated as it mines and sells iron ore and pellet as well. While U.S. Steel has a much higher revenue base, CLF enjoys a better valuation multiple (P/S and P/E) due to much better revenue growth, lower debt position, and vertically integrated business. CLF looks like a better placed stock due to its in house high-grade pellet production and recent acquisitions. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard, United States Steel vs Cleveland-Cliffs: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet?

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO