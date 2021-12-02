Thai economy to recover more in Q4, exports to remain driver in 2022 - finmin

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as Asian markets weakened with the Omicron coronavirus variant spreading to more countries and driving up investor caution ahead of U.S. inflation data. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0152 GMT, the KOSPI slipped 3.58 points, or 0.12%, to 2,964.75, set for the first decline in four sessions. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.40%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.85%. Battery maker LG Chem and platform company Naver also dropped 0.56% and 2.49%, respectively. ** The Omicron variant emerged in more countries and has spread to about a third of U.S. states. In South Korea, there have been 24 confirmed Omicron cases in total so far. ** U.S. jobs data suggested an earlier-than-expected tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve when they meet later this month, with the focus now shifting to the consumer price report due on Friday. ** On the main board, foreigners were net sellers of 18.1 billion won ($15.29 million) worth of shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,184.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.36% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.1. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 point to 109.00. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.1 basis points to 1.860%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 2.191%. ($1 = 1,183.4300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

