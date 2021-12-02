ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai economy to recover more in Q4, exports to remain driver in 2022 - finmin

 3 days ago

BANGKOK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy is expected to recover further in the final quarter of this year, while exports will be its main driver in 2022, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a seminar on Thursday. (Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies)

atlanticcitynews.net

Laos railway to offer China even more countries to export products to

VIENTIANE, Laos: A railway connecting Laos and China will begin operations, though significantly adding to Laos' debt burden. The railway line, spanning 1,035 km and costing billions of dollars to build, will connect Vientiane in Laos to the Chinese city of Kunming, and is among several hundred foreign projects undertaken by China to increase trade through railway and port construction, in addition to other services throughout the Asian, African, and Pacific regions.
Reuters

Japan govt considering lifting FY2022 economic growth forecast -NHK

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering raising its economic growth forecast for fiscal 2022 to take into account the effects of its record $490 billion stimulus package, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday. In a mid-year review in July, the government projected real gross domestic product...
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall as Omicron spreads, U.S. inflation data in focus

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as Asian markets weakened with the Omicron coronavirus variant spreading to more countries and driving up investor caution ahead of U.S. inflation data. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0152 GMT, the KOSPI slipped 3.58 points, or 0.12%, to 2,964.75, set for the first decline in four sessions. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.40%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.85%. Battery maker LG Chem and platform company Naver also dropped 0.56% and 2.49%, respectively. ** The Omicron variant emerged in more countries and has spread to about a third of U.S. states. In South Korea, there have been 24 confirmed Omicron cases in total so far. ** U.S. jobs data suggested an earlier-than-expected tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve when they meet later this month, with the focus now shifting to the consumer price report due on Friday. ** On the main board, foreigners were net sellers of 18.1 billion won ($15.29 million) worth of shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,184.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.36% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.1. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 point to 109.00. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.1 basis points to 1.860%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 2.191%. ($1 = 1,183.4300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Reuters

Asia in cautious mood as Omicron spreads, U.S. CPI looms

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday as Omicron emerged in more countries and investors faced a week-long wait for key U.S. inflation figures that could settle the course of interest rates. A mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake...
Reuters

Chinese developer Sunshine 100 defaults on $170 mln bond

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd said on Monday it had defaulted on a $170 million dollar bond due to liquidity issues. The announcement comes days after bigger rival China Evergrande Group said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.
Reuters

CBI cuts UK economic growth forecasts on supply chain hit

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's economy looks set to grow more slowly than previously thought this year and in 2023 due to global supply chain problems and the government must encourage longer-term business investment, an employers group said on Monday. The Confederation of British Industry cut its forecasts for...
Reuters

Japanese shares fall on Omicron worries; SoftBank drags

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Monday, dragged down by a sharp decline in SoftBank Group (9984.T), while investors remained risk averse as worries over the omicron variant of COVID-19 persisted. The Nikkei share average (.N225) fell 0.6% to 27,870.05 by 0215 GMT, after opening 0.18% higher....
The Jewish Press

OECD Report: Economy in Israel is Rapidly Recovering from Pandemic

Israel’s economy is making a rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a new report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has stated. According to Army Radio, the report said that Israel’s GDP will rise by 6.3 percent in 2021 and is forecasted to rise by around 5 percent in 2022.
theedgemarkets.com

Thai finance minister says 2021 exports expected to grow 17%, most in 12 years

BANGKOK (Nov 29): Thai exports are expected to grow 17% this year, the highest growth rate in 12 years, the country's finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Monday. Arkhom also told an online forum that gross domestic product next year should grow around 4% or in a range of 3.5%...
investing.com

China’s Economy Likely Remained Weak as Factories Slump

(Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing activity likely remained subdued in November, with weak domestic demand in the economy outweighing any relief that came from an easing in energy shortages. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index is forecast to improve slightly to 49.7 from 49.2 in October when it’s released Tuesday, according...
omahanews.net

China's Christmas decoration industry recovers, but uncertainties remain

HANGZHOU, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- When the Christmas season is here, relevant industries in China, dampened by the global spread of COVID-19 last year, have been recovering, yet challenges still remain. About 80 percent of the world's Christmas products are exported from Yiwu, a global leading small commodities market in...
The Independent

US puts a dozen more Chinese companies on export blacklist

China has warned the US of “countermeasures” a day after a dozen of the country’s tech firms were added to a Washington export blacklist over alleged national security and foreign policy concerns.While the US defended its actions by saying that global trade and commerce should not support national security risks, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday his country reserved the right to take countermeasures.The Chinese companies are a part of 27 foreign entities and individuals that were added to the blacklist — called the Entity List — for allegedly engaging in activities “that are contrary to the...
Reuters

Thai monetary policy must stay accommodative to support fiscal policy - Finmin

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Thailand’s monetary policy must remain accommodative to support fiscal policy and fiscal measures introduced must be supportive of business and households, the country’s finance minister said on Wednesday. Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith made the remarks at a business seminar, where he stressed that monetary and...
Reuters

Reuters

