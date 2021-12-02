Olympia snaps OCP boys basketball streak with milestone win | Rotary Tip-Off

Olympia's E.J. "Jizzle" James, right, scored 20 points to lead the Titans to victory against No. 1 ranked Orlando Christian Prep and 6-10 junior Jayden Hastings, left, in the Rotary Tip-Off boys basketball tournament. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Olympia’s boys basketball victory against No. 1 ranked Orlando Christian Prep on Wednesday night will long be remembered as the performance that snapped the Warriors’ 48-game win streak, an Orlando area record.

But as Titans coach Rob Gordon saw it, the scintillating 50-48 victory in a Rotary Tip-Off Classic quarterfinal game at Winter Park High School was momentous not because it stopped OCP’s streak, but because it marked a milestone for his program, which came close to competing for a Class 7A state title last season but fell short.

“Last year we were right there a number of times in big games against really good teams and didn’t quite get it done,” Gordon said while Olympia’s players and fans celebrated the conquest. He mentioned a season-opening 3-point loss to Oak Ridge, which reached the 7A final four, and three close losses against 7A state champ Dr. Phillips.

“We were one play away in how many games? Tonight, our guys made sure we weren’t one play away. To be able to get it done against a team of that high a level. …. That’s special. It means so much to these kids. They’ve seen the growth of this program.”

Olympia’s poised and polished junior guard E.J. “Jizzle” James, son of former NFL running back Edgerrin James, scored 20 points and handled OCP’s trademark defensive focus with virtually no mistakes.

Josh Meo, a senior guard, added 15 points, all on 3-point shots, as the Titans improved to 2-0. Olympia made 10 3-pointers as a team, with James knocking down three treys, and the Titans more than matched OCP’s intensity with their defense and rebounding.

“It puts us on the map,” James said of the victory. “Shows we can compete at any level. We executed, we played hard, we stuck to our script.”

Two-time defending Class 2A state champ OCP, which sat atop the Sentinel Super 16 Orlando area rankings and was No. 23 in this week’s Fab 50 national rankings, dropped to 1-1 after seeing its spirited comeback effort fail in the closing minutes.

Olympia took a 49-37 lead midway through the fourth quarter with a 21-7 run that included two 3-pointers by Meo, two by James and another by senior guard Dillon Lytus. OCP rallied with Ohio University signee A.J. Brown scoring 9 of his 16 points in the final four minutes.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Brown pulled the Warriors to within 49-48 but a potential go-ahead inside shot by OCP’s Ven-Allen Lubin, a 6-foot-8 Notre Dame signee, was blocked by Olympia’s Kevins Charles. After Charles made one of two free throws the Warriors turned the ball over as the time expired.

Lubin finished with 18 points.

“Their older guys made some big plays,” OCP coach Treig Burke said.

Asked about the end of the three-year winning streak, which included a 27-0 record last season, Burke said, “Maybe we can start another one.”

OCP’s loss means Orlando’s two defending state champions, both projected to be stronger this season, have suffered defeats against local opponents. Dr. Phillips (1-1) lost 61-60 against Lake Highland Prep in its second outing last week.

DP faces another challenge when its hosts Miami Riviera Prep, No. 1 in 3A preseason rankings by SourceHoops, on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

OCP falls into the consolation bracket and plays Daytona Beach Mainland on Thursday at 5.

Olympia, No. 4 in the Super 16, will play a Friday 6:30 semifinal against underdog Boone (1-2).

Boone, with four football players added to its roster, avenged a week-old loss to Daytona Beach Mainland by posting a 41-27 victory in the opening game of the tournament. The Braves held the Buccaneers scoreless in the first quarter.

Third-year varsity point guard Jack Candelaria led Boone with 12 points and sophomore Cheo James scored 10.

After 11 misses Mainland finally made a shot to cut Boone’s lead to 8-2 a minute and half into the second quarter. But Candelaria scored on a drive through contact and made an open 3-point shot to up the advantage to 13-2.

He and James hit consecutive 3-point shots in the second quarter as the Braves built an 18-4 lead.

Record-setting Boone football quarterback Casey St. John concluded the first half with a 3-pointer for a 21-7 margin.

ROTARY TIP-OFF CLASSIC

At Winter Park High School

Wednesday

Boone 41, Mainland 27

Olympia 50, Orlando Christian Prep 48

Thursday

Mainland (2-2) vs. OCP (1-1), 5

Seminole (1-0) vs. Winter Park (1-0), 6:30

CFCA (1-0) vs. Edgewater (1-1), 8

Friday

Consolation bracket game, 5

Olympia (2-0) vs. Boone (1-2), 6:30

Thursday quarterfinal winners, 8

Saturday

Fifth place game, 5

Third place game, 6:30

Championship game, 8

Admission: $5 or two cans of food.

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .