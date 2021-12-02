Rip Current Statement issued for Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 17:16:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:15:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 516 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rainfall continuing over the slopes of the Kau and Puna Districts. Radar estimated rain rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour are occurring between Wood Valley and Volcano Village. Rainfall is expected to continue well into the nighttime hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Volcano, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Glenwood, Wood Valley, Mountain View, Pahala, Hawaiian Acres, Pohakuloa Training Area, Punaluu Beach, Keaau, Orchidlands Estates, Kawa Flats, Papaikou, Pahoa, Pepeekeo, Naalehu and Honomu. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
