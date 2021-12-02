Rip Current Statement issued for Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 04:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-09 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water along north and east facing shores due to dangerous surf conditions. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS UNTIL 6 AM THURSDAY SURF NO LONGER HAZARDOUS ALONG WEST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 9 to 14 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest swell has decreased such that surf along west facing reefs has fallen below hazardous levels of 9 feet. Large northeast swell will maintain hazardous surf along north and east facing reefs through Tuesday night. The northeast swell will begin to decrease later today, but will still support a high risk of rip currents through at least Wednesday night, possibly into late week.

