Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 04:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-09 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water along north and east facing shores due to dangerous surf conditions. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS UNTIL 6 AM THURSDAY SURF NO LONGER HAZARDOUS ALONG WEST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 9 to 14 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest swell has decreased such that surf along west facing reefs has fallen below hazardous levels of 9 feet. Large northeast swell will maintain hazardous surf along north and east facing reefs through Tuesday night. The northeast swell will begin to decrease later today, but will still support a high risk of rip currents through at least Wednesday night, possibly into late week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 04:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-08 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water along north and east facing shores due to dangerous surf conditions. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS UNTIL 6 AM THURSDAY SURF NO LONGER HAZARDOUS ALONG WEST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 9 to 14 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and east facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, until 6 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest swell has decreased such that surf along west facing reefs has fallen below hazardous levels of 9 feet. Large northeast swell will maintain hazardous surf along north and east facing reefs through Tuesday night. The northeast swell will begin to decrease later today, but will still support a high risk of rip currents through at least Wednesday night, possibly into late week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern to northeastern and southeastern Puerto Rico, as well as most north, south and east-facing beaches of Culebra, Vieques, and St Croix. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern to northeastern and southeastern Puerto Rico, as well as most north, south and east-facing beaches of Culebra, Vieques, and St Croix. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 17:16:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 18:15:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 516 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rainfall continuing over the slopes of the Kau and Puna Districts. Radar estimated rain rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour are occurring between Wood Valley and Volcano Village. Rainfall is expected to continue well into the nighttime hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Volcano, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Glenwood, Wood Valley, Mountain View, Pahala, Hawaiian Acres, Pohakuloa Training Area, Punaluu Beach, Keaau, Orchidlands Estates, Kawa Flats, Papaikou, Pahoa, Pepeekeo, Naalehu and Honomu. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern to northeastern and southeastern Puerto Rico, as well as most north, south and east-facing beaches of Culebra, Vieques, and St Croix. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rogers Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rogers, northeastern Creek, northwestern Wagoner and southern Tulsa Counties through 900 PM CST At 813 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Turley to 5 miles south of Keystone State Park. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Claremore Owasso... Bixby Jenks... Glenpool Coweta... Catoosa Verdigris... Jenks Riverside Airport Turley... Tulsa International Airport Taiwah... Tiawah Oneta... Gray This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 211 and 247. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 21:25:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-05 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Muhlenberg, northern Christian, east central Caldwell and southeastern Hopkins Counties through 915 PM CST At 826 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dawson Springs, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Crofton around 835 PM CST. Nortonville and Mortons Gap around 840 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this storm include Graham, Weir, Greenville, Central City and Powderly. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 96 and 108. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 39 and 65. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 22 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Kauai Southwest, Maui Leeward West, Molokai West by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 02:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 10:00:00 HAST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai Southwest; Maui Leeward West; Molokai West; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF WARNING FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND MAUI COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS .A large, though declining, north swell will continue to produce large surf overnight. The large swell combined with high astronomical tides may produce elevated runup along north facing shores in the predawn hours. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected around high tide late tonight and early Monday morning. * WHERE...Along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM HST Monday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 2 AM HST Monday through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program`s Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides Project at: PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-06 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-06 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Gusty South Winds This Evening Strong south winds have developed ahead of a strong cold front. Peak wind gusts ranged from 30 to 40 mph in some areas. Cape Girardeau reported a peak gust of 37 mph around 715 pm. Expect gusty winds to continue through the night. The winds will change direction to the northwest after the cold front passes. Peak gusts will occasionally range from 30 to 40 mph. These winds will cause some problems for drivers of high profile vehicles. Exercise caution if you are travelling.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Graves, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 20:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-05 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Graves; McCracken A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Carlisle, McCracken, southeastern Ballard and northwestern Graves Counties through 815 PM CST At 738 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lovelaceville, or just north of Bardwell, moving northeast at 50 to 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Barkley Regional Airport around 750 PM CST. Paducah, Lone Oak and West Paducah around 755 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this storm include Reidland. This includes Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 2 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-05 16:55:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...North of the Tanana River. * WHEN...3 PM Sunday to 6 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

