Music

Spotify Wrapped 2021: what are your most played songs of the year?

By Hamish Stephen
happymag.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again, Spotify Wrapped is here to reveal your most-streamed artists, songs, and albums of 2021. As with every Spotify Wrapped, you can see the minutes you (and everyone else on Instagram) spent listening to music, and what your top genres, artists and songs were....

happymag.tv

Mashed

Here's What Taylor Swift Really Eats In A Day

If there's one person who's blowing up the internet these days, it's Taylor Swift, and for good reason. With the recent release of her re-recorded album "Red," Swift has once again proved to the world that she is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time (via US Weekly). Not only is Swift an outstanding singer, but as Insider puts it, she's usually one of the smartest people in the room. Unlike many musical artists, Swift writes all of her music (via the Latin Times). From upbeat party songs like "Shake It Off" to heartbreaking ballads like "All too Well" and fan-favorite jams such as "You Belong With Me," Swift is a prolific poet who writes about love, life, and everything in-between. And at only 31 years old, there's no sign of this powerhouse performer slowing down anytime soon.
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo on Her Soul-Baring, Brutally Honest Songwriting: ‘It’s Like My Therapy’

For Olivia Rodrigo, songwriting is more than a craft — it’s the method by which the Gen Z teenager is able to process heartbreak. “I always write songs when I’m in the thick of whatever emotion I’m feeling,” says the 18-year-old, who is being recognized as Variety’s Hitmakers Songwriter of the Year. “It’s like my therapy.” Thanks to the success of her debut single. “Drivers License,” and the follow-up one-two punch of “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” millions are also able to share the insights of her hard-earned introspection. The numbers speak for themselves: In January, “Drivers License” smashed Spotify’s record at...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift Sends Don McLean a Handwritten Note and Flowers After Breaking His Record

Taylor Swift is acknowledging a long-time record holder. Following the release of Red (Taylor's Version), Swift's 10-minute version of her beloved track, "All Too Well," became the longest song to ever reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100's U.S. chart, a record that was held by Don McLean's "American Pie" for nearly 50 years.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Traitor’ for Dolby Campaign

Fresh off her “New Artist of the Year” win at the American Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo is teaming up with Dolby Atmos to help fans experience music in a whole new way as well. The singer appears in a new campaign for Dolby, performing a stripped-down version of her latest single, “Traitor,” while revealing intimate details about the songwriting process behind the song.
CELEBRITIES
happymag.tv

Understanding Tawny K, the latest name in RnB and electro-pop

Tawny K is noticeably ambitious. With every offering, tempo, textures, and time signature are wielded for maximum dramatic effect. What does it mean to be a millennial artist in the realm of RnB and electro-pop? Or more specifically, a Millennial Woman? So many unforgettable artists have conquered this genre, reshaped its scene, and turned dancefloors into cultural gatherings of pulse, appreciation, and instinct.
CELEBRITIES
allaccess.com

Spotify Releases 2021 'Wrapped' Year-In-Review Features

SPOTIFY is closing 2021 with its annual "Wrapped" year-in-review features, listing the most streamed artists, tracks, albums, and podcasts on its platform for the year. The global list of top streamed artists and tracks was topped by BAD BUNNY, followed by TAYLOR SWIFT, BTS, DRAKE, and JUSTIN BIEBER; DRAKE, SWIFT, JUICE WRLD, KANYE WEST, and BAD BUNNY topped the chart in the U.S.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Your Annual Spotify Wrapped Experience Is Finally Here

It’s that time of year — Spotify Wrapped returns with customized playlists and features showing you your go-to music of 2021. “In addition to revealing the top music and podcasts streamed globally in 2021, we’re unveiling our annual 2021 personalized Wrapped experience for listeners,” Spotify said in a statement. “It’s inspired by the millions of weird and wonderful ways you listened this year — and by the creators who soundtracked the world around us.”
ENTERTAINMENT

