Drivers voice concerns following reports of Oakland A’s interest in Tropicana as ballpark site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- – After a report surfaced that The Oakland A’s were eyeing a Las Vegas Strip as a potential ballpark location, many voiced concerns over traffic issues a venue could bring.

It’s no secret The Golden Knights and The Raiders have made Las Vegas all about sports; now many are excited as CNBC reported Wednesday that The A’s are considering a bid on The Tropicana.

“It would be great for the city,” Las Vegas local Eugene Richardson said.

Many agree it would be great to see in the valley, but the lot is also located right in the middle of an already congested Las Vegas Strip.

Drivers told 8 News Now they already see cars lining the road, along with people packing sidewalks and pedestrian bridges on foot.

“Las Vegas Boulevard can definitely slow down on you.,” Richardson added.

Adrienne Packer of Nevada Department of Transportation told 8 News Now since Las Vegas Boulevard is landlocked, their options for change are limited.

“There’s little we can do as far as widening our roads,” Packer explained. “Because as you know, the casinos go right up to the roadways.”

Therefore, if another sports venue were to add even more crowds, we could see more gridlock in our future.

“If the A’s do move into the Trop site,” Packer continued. “It’s going to be the same sort of learning curve.”

As for those who travel the streets, they said they are not looking forward to any kind of traffic headache.

“It’s one way, you know?” driver Carlos Martinez said of roads near Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. “It’s either Tropicana or Las Vegas Boulevard, that’s it.”

However, they added they will do their best to adapt to our everchanging city.

“We will see how it turns out,” Richardson concluded.

NDOT is starting work on the I-15-Tropicana Interchange Project, which Packer said should alleviate some congestion on the south end of the Strip. That is set to be completed in 2024.

For more information on the project, please visit here .

