Redlands police seek man accused of inappropriately touching child

A man broke into a home and inappropriately touched a sleeping boy early Wednesday morning, the Redlands Police Department said, and the department is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The man is accused of entering an unlocked window of a home near Church Street and East Colton Avenue shortly after 3 a.m., police said.

“Once inside the house, the man touched a sleeping 10-year-old boy in an inappropriate manner over his clothing,” police said in a release. “When the victim woke up, the intruder fled through the window.”

Police searched but were unable to find the man, who is described as having short, dark-colored hair.

“He was wearing a black jacket and a ‘hospital-style’ mask” at the time of the break-in, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Truong at 909-798-7643 or at struong@redlandspolice.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.