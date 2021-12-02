Fully Equipped

It’s no surprise that the fashion stylist has great taste. Kiri Morken knows how to uncover hard-to-find gems. “I come from a family of treasure-hunters,” says the Denver wardrobe stylist, whose list of clients includes the six hosts of the nationally syndicated, Denver-based talk show Daily Blast Live. Some of her best childhood memories, she says, are of wandering the Quaker City Flea Market in Philadelphia with her mom and aunt and finding original McCoy pottery and Fire-King glassware. So it’s no surprise that the most beloved piece in Morken’s new Lincoln Park home is a midcentury walnut credenza with brass-medallion pulls and woven-cane doors—a gift from the same flea-market-loving aunt. “I would describe my interior design style as midcentury-eclectic with a kiss of deco,” Morken says. “I like drama, but I also like restful spaces.” And this credenza, which stands in her living room and houses books and candles, checks all the boxes. “I like being taken by surprise,” Morken says of both home decor and clothing. “If it delights me—even if it’s not exactly what I’m looking for—I ask, How can I make it work?” Spoken like a true treasure-hunter.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO