ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Fully Equipped

By Lindsey B. King
5280.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a little embarrassing to admit this where thousands of Coloradans will read it, but here goes: I’m not a great skier. Competent? Yes. Able to make it down greens and blues? Sure. After two decades in the Centennial State, though, I’ve never gotten truly comfortable on the slopes. Some friends...

www.5280.com

Comments / 0

Related
illinoistimes.com

Giving thanks fully

What a lovely sight it is to be at Thanksgiving for 2021. A glance backward at last year's Now Playing lists mostly activities found only in the digital domain. We can certainly say the times have changed, and that's something to be thankful for. Since Thanksgiving always falls on a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Golf.com

Fully Equipped: Long Drive Challenge with Kyle Berkshire

It sounded like a fun idea on paper: Give two-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire a 2-iron and attempt to best him with driver in a long drive contest. What could possibly go wrong? During a recent trip to Austin, Texas, GOLF.com colleague Andrew Tursky and I watched on as Berkshire uncorked a tee shot with a custom Cobra King Forged Tec 1-iron that traveled over 300 yards.
GOLF
5280.com

Red Gerard’s Road To Beijing 2022 Ramps Up This Weekend

Gerard and U.S. team coach David Reynolds discuss dialing in the Olympic snowboard champ’s spontaneity ahead of two Colorado events this month and the Winter Games in February. These days, Red Gerard is one of the most famous snowboarders in the world. But when he became the world’s youngest Olympic...
SPORTS
5280.com

A New Guidebook Explores the Best Beginner Backcountry Skiing Terrain in Colorado

Ski mountaineer and author Lou Dawson updated his definitive roundup of the state’s mellowest routes following the recent surge of out-of-bounds snow adventurers. Last winter was full of new records for the backcountry skiing community. Sales for necessary equipment like alpine touring gear, splitboards, beacons, shovels, and probes increased 76...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
5280.com

5 Colorado Parks That Are Even Better in Winter

Attendance may dwindle during the offseason, but when the snow flies, these city, state, and national parks become ripe for new adventures. Despite not having any nearby lifts, Estes Park ranks as one of Colorado’s best ski towns thanks to its proximity to Rocky. Vertically inclined backcountry skiers can bag the bragging-rights-worthy peaks around Bear Lake or head to Hidden Valley, the park’s long-abandoned 1,200-acre ski area. Meanwhile, the vista-strewn Trail Ridge and Old Fall River roads provide steep but scenic challenges to Nordic skiers and snowshoers. If you don’t feel like exploring on your own, Kent Mountain Adventure Center in Estes Park has guided outings suitable for intermediate alpine shredders and novice snowshoers and cross-country skiers.
COLORADO STATE
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Why do tour pros play heavier shafts in their wedges?

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which our resident dimpleheads (a.k.a., GOLF’s managing editor of equipment, Jonathan Wall, and senior editor for equipment, Andrew Tursky) field your hard-hitting gear questions. Do most tour players go lighter or heavier...
GOLF
5280.com

The Design Lovers’ Guide to Colorado Getaways

At these four stylish hotels, bespoke furnishings, calming color palettes, and chic details await your arrival. If you swoon at perfectly designed interiors, and gather ideas for your own home by traveling to fresh locales, these four Colorado hotels belong on your list of worthy (and inspiring) destinations. Bespoke furnishings, calming color palettes, and chic details await your arrival.
COLORADO STATE
GolfWRX

A guide to buying junior golf equipment

Junior golf equipment has come a long way in the past ten years. Gone are the days of used adult clubs that were cut down for juniors. It is fine to get a 2, or 3-year-old child started with some simple plastic clubs, but as kids get older, they need a set of golf clubs that are made with their body in mind.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Vonn
olympics.com

Sofia Goggia exclusive: "My daring skiing is like a piano sonata"

Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia is ready for the first two World Cup downhill events of the new season that will be held in Lake Louise, Canada, from 3-4 December. Goggia, 29, is coming off an impressive season that saw her win four downhill races en route to winning her second World Cup. With 32 podium finishes and 11 wins, the native of Bergamo is now within range of matching Isolde Kostner, the most successful Italian downhill skier in World Cup history (Kostner achieved 51 podium finishes and 15 race wins in her career).
SPORTS
5280.com

A Historic Peach-Packing Plant Is Home to Palisade’s Newest Winery

Ben Parsons, of the Infinite Monkey Theorem fame, launched Ordinary Fellow in downtown Palisade in October. For decades, fruit growers on the Western Slope brought their sweet, juicy peaches to a warehouse next to the railroad tracks in downtown Palisade, loaded their fruit onto trains, and sent it off to Denver to be enjoyed across the Front Range. After sitting vacant for several years, the warehouse at 202 Peach Avenue is getting a second life, this time as a modern winery that shows off the Centennial State’s grape-growing prowess.
PALISADE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Labor Day#Coloradans#Christy Sports
5280.com

Kiri Morken’s Most-Treasured Furnishing

It’s no surprise that the fashion stylist has great taste. Kiri Morken knows how to uncover hard-to-find gems. “I come from a family of treasure-hunters,” says the Denver wardrobe stylist, whose list of clients includes the six hosts of the nationally syndicated, Denver-based talk show Daily Blast Live. Some of her best childhood memories, she says, are of wandering the Quaker City Flea Market in Philadelphia with her mom and aunt and finding original McCoy pottery and Fire-King glassware. So it’s no surprise that the most beloved piece in Morken’s new Lincoln Park home is a midcentury walnut credenza with brass-medallion pulls and woven-cane doors—a gift from the same flea-market-loving aunt. “I would describe my interior design style as midcentury-eclectic with a kiss of deco,” Morken says. “I like drama, but I also like restful spaces.” And this credenza, which stands in her living room and houses books and candles, checks all the boxes. “I like being taken by surprise,” Morken says of both home decor and clothing. “If it delights me—even if it’s not exactly what I’m looking for—I ask, How can I make it work?” Spoken like a true treasure-hunter.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Exploryst Helps People of All Abilities Explore Colorado

The travel website includes information about accessibility that most others lack. Like most parents, Angela Wilson turns to the internet when planning a family outing. But the details she’s most concerned about are often missing. “Business webpages and travel sites like Expedia and Tripadvisor rarely include information about accessibility,” says Wilson, a Thornton resident whose 12-year-old son, Samuel, has intellectual and physical disabilities. “It makes exploring much more challenging for us.” So in July 2020, Wilson launched Exploryst. The website provides accessibility intel that Wilson and her family have gathered about more than 3,000 restaurants, lodging operations, parks, and other Colorado destinations. Businesses can edit their own pages, too, with Wilson’s help. Particulars include whether the Clyfford Still Museum provides American sign language interpreters (yes, as long as you request the service two weeks in advance) and if the Denver Zoo is wheelchair-accessible (yes, because its walkways are paved). Exploryst’s visitors, more than 10,000 per month, can also leave reviews, and Wilson intends to start consulting with businesses about amenities they could add. “There’s nothing more human than wanting to explore,” Wilson says. “We’re not made to stay at home.”
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

7 Christmas Cocktails from Breckenridge Distillery

Season cheer is in the air…and in your cocktail. Billie Keithley is bringing on the holiday spirit with 7 hand-crafted cocktails from the Breckenridge Distillery. 1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Bourbon (Buy Now) 3/4 oz maple syrup. Top with ginger beer. Incorporate ingredients with crushed ice. Garnish: cotton candy, candy canes and...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
5280.com

3 Can’t-Miss Winter Events for Design Lovers

Oly Studio’s new flagship dealer; Holland & Sherry Interiors comes to Colorado; five contemporary art exhibitions in one. San Francisco Bay Area designers Kate McIntyre and Brad Huntzinger joined forces more than 20 years ago to create a line of furnishings called Oly Studio (named after McIntyre’s daughter, Olivia). Their combined talent has led to a wide-ranging collection of elegant-yet-approachable, nature-inspired furniture, lighting, and casegoods—including the Klemm cast-resin table lamps, Faline four-poster bed, and Ariel chandelier. Now, you can see (and feel) their pieces at RiNo’s Design Wright Studios, Oly Studio’s new flagship dealer in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Marketing Plays: DSW Partners with Former NFL Star Eric Decker To Advise on Men’s Footwear + More News

See all the season’s biggest marketing moves, from ad campaigns and digital initiatives to major ambassador partnerships. Got some news to share? Send it to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 6, 2021: Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) announced that it has partnered with former professional football player Eric Decker for his input on men’s footwear at the retailer. Decker has guided DSW in the curation of its winter selection of styles across athletic and athleisure categories, which will include brands like Timberland and New Balance. The partnership builds on DSW’s recent growth in athletic and men’s categories. The winter selection launches Dec. 25 and will...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy