Fully Equipped

The travel website includes information about accessibility that most others lack. Like most parents, Angela Wilson turns to the internet when planning a family outing. But the details she’s most concerned about are often missing. “Business webpages and travel sites like Expedia and Tripadvisor rarely include information about accessibility,” says Wilson, a Thornton resident whose 12-year-old son, Samuel, has intellectual and physical disabilities. “It makes exploring much more challenging for us.” So in July 2020, Wilson launched Exploryst. The website provides accessibility intel that Wilson and her family have gathered about more than 3,000 restaurants, lodging operations, parks, and other Colorado destinations. Businesses can edit their own pages, too, with Wilson’s help. Particulars include whether the Clyfford Still Museum provides American sign language interpreters (yes, as long as you request the service two weeks in advance) and if the Denver Zoo is wheelchair-accessible (yes, because its walkways are paved). Exploryst’s visitors, more than 10,000 per month, can also leave reviews, and Wilson intends to start consulting with businesses about amenities they could add. “There’s nothing more human than wanting to explore,” Wilson says. “We’re not made to stay at home.”
