The spread of extreme and sustained wildfires across vast areas of the planet in 2021 has been captured by real-time satellite observations. Wildfires caused an estimated total of 1,760 megatonnes (Mt) of carbon emissions to be pumped into the atmosphere this year - equating to nearly a third of total US annual emissions.The observations of active fires were captured by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), allowing wildfire emissions to be estimated in near real-time, along with the impact on air quality.Extreme heat and drought conditions driven by the climate crisis are fueling larger and more unpredictable wildfires. The...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO