ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBuj7gu00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA metro area consists of just Ventura County. As of November 30, there were 12,233.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Oxnard residents, 17.6% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.4% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 358,964 7,635.4 4,095 87.1
41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 158,928 7,995.0 1,999 100.6
42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 22,028 8,040.5 222 81.0
42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 42,912 8,586.3 412 82.4
34900 Napa, CA 139,623 13,372 9,577.2 104 74.5
42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 47,035 10,573.7 548 123.2
46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 47,422 10,733.1 356 80.6
40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 248,898 10,747.0 3,309 142.9
42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 31,294 11,090.7 358 126.9
17020 Chico, CA 225,817 25,295 11,201.5 309 136.8
41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 52,340 12,076.3 625 144.2
41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 404,708 12,204.4 4,319 130.2
37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 103,646 12,233.0 1,188 140.2
31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 1,858,436 14,026.3 32,803 247.6
44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 107,000 14,408.8 1,833 246.8
39820 Redding, CA 179,212 25,917 14,461.6 440 245.5
49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 25,194 14,607.8 269 156.0
23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 155,899 15,835.0 2,246 228.1
32900 Merced, CA 271,382 44,807 16,510.7 664 244.7
40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 756,827 16,595.4 11,250 246.7
31460 Madera, CA 155,433 26,005 16,730.7 311 200.1
33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 91,299 16,807.8 1,413 260.1
12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 156,517 17,632.9 1,781 200.6
47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 85,614 18,535.3 1,082 234.3
20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 38,128 21,100.0 769 425.6
25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 35,038 23,251.6 358 237.6

Comments / 0

Related
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247wallst.com

The Worst City to Live in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic was a public health crisis that sent shockwaves through the U.S. economy — and the country’s social fabric. In addition to claiming over half a million American lives, the pandemic sent unemployment soaring and exacerbated existing problems, as drug overdoses and crime rates spiked in some parts of the country.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Oxnard#Americans
104.3 WOW Country

COVID Cases are Falling Fastest in The Five Least Vaccinated States, Idaho is One of Them

Get Vaccinated, we hear it and see it everywhere. According to data from a New York Times article called Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count, "More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks. The current outbreak continues to be driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Scientists in several states have detected cases of the Omicron variant in recent days."
IDAHO STATE
Log Cabin Democrat

County unemployment hits record low

In the latest release from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis, Faulkner County is at 2.1 percent unemployment, its lowest rate of unemployment since 1990. Previous record-setting lows in the county were April 1999, at 2.8 percent, and, most recently, April 2019 at 2.5 percent. The recent numbers, reflecting unemployment through October, represents a steep decline after a 10 percent unemployment rate in April 2020, what was then a record-setting high.
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous City

What does crime look like in America, based on FBI statistics for 2020? The rate of violent crimes per 100,000 people in the United States rose for the first time since 2016. The homicide rate rose at a faster pace in 2020 than at any time since 1905. There were 398.5 violent crime offenses per […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
247tempo.com

The County With the Most Smokers in Every State

Cigаrette sales climbed in the U.S. in 2020 for the first time in two decades. Americans bought a total of 203.7 billion сigarettes last year, up from 202.9 billion the year before, according to a Federal Trade Commission report. The uptick coincided with increased сigarette promotional and ad spending by tobacco companies.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Town Is Located At The Middle Of America

The 2020 U.S. Census is in the books. Among the data already releases are state population, city population, and statistics on poverty and income. “Census Bureau Announces Hartville, Missouri, as “Center of Population” for the United States” is a document just issued. Based on the “2020 Census Redistricting Data” used to set Congressional and state […]
POLITICS
247wallst.com

American Cities With The Highest Aggravated Assault Rate

To determine the cities with the most assaults, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aggravated assault figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. The rate of assaults per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI. We included cities that have more than 25,000 people based on five-year estimates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 360,885 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, […]
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

75K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy