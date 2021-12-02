ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBuj0Vp00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Oshkosh-Neenah, WI metro area consists of just Winnebago County. As of November 30, there were 17,950.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Oshkosh residents, 20.9% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Oshkosh-Neenah metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.7% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Oshkosh-Neenah, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
31540 Madison, WI 653,725 79,153 12,108.0 532 81.4
27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 24,485 15,100.0 259 159.7
29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 21,916 16,050.7 140 102.5
33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 267,731 16,996.4 2,805 178.1
39540 Racine, WI 195,602 34,392 17,582.6 474 242.3
43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 20,530 17,824.6 196 170.2
36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 30,589 17,950.1 284 166.7
48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 29,291 17,954.5 434 266.0
20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 30,431 18,178.0 273 163.1
11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 43,680 18,537.7 353 149.8
22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 19,901 19,397.3 174 169.6
24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 63,004 19,725.7 461 144.3

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Counties Where the Most People Live Below the Poverty Line

The World Bank predicts that the pandemic will have pushed somewhere between 88 million and 115 million people into extreme poverty some time this year. A number of Americans could certainly be among those falling into poverty this year, and in some parts of the country, COVID-19 has had an even greater impact. There are […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 360,885 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, […]
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
24/7 Wall St.

This Town Is Located At The Middle Of America

The 2020 U.S. Census is in the books. Among the data already releases are state population, city population, and statistics on poverty and income. “Census Bureau Announces Hartville, Missouri, as “Center of Population” for the United States” is a document just issued. Based on the “2020 Census Redistricting Data” used to set Congressional and state […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Oshkosh#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The Oshkosh Neenah
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 250,611 COVID-19 […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 186,011 […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 67,678 COVID-19 […]
GULFPORT, MS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

75K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy