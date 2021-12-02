ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBuitUy00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area consists of Multnomah County, Washington County, Clark County, and four other counties. As of November 30, there were 7,897.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Portland residents, the seventh lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, Clark County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 9,433.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Clark County, the most of any county in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Washington County, there were 7,052.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.3% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Oregon where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
18700 Corvallis, OR 91,107 6,051 6,641.6 37 40.6
38900 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 2,445,761 193,148 7,897.3 2,345 95.9
21660 Eugene-Springfield, OR 373,340 29,856 7,997.0 354 94.8
41420 Salem, OR 422,678 47,728 11,291.8 602 142.4
32780 Medford, OR 216,574 24,672 11,391.9 350 161.6
10540 Albany-Lebanon, OR 125,048 14,488 11,586.0 178 142.3
24420 Grants Pass, OR 86,251 10,057 11,660.2 240 278.3
13460 Bend, OR 186,251 23,182 12,446.6 185 99.3

Comments / 0

